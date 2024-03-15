Antarctic scientists warn of bird flu spread as penguin cases confirmed

Environment

Reuters
15 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 10:21 am

Related News

Antarctic scientists warn of bird flu spread as penguin cases confirmed

The spread of the virus, which has decimated bird populations worldwide and hit South American wild bird and marine mammal populations hard, has raised alarm about the potential impact on Antarctica's huge penguin colonies

Reuters
15 March, 2024, 10:20 am
Last modified: 15 March, 2024, 10:21 am
Researchers wearing protective suits collect samples of wildlife, where the H5N1 bird flu virus was detected, at Chilean Antarctic Territory, Antarctica, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2024. Instituto Antartico Chileno/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo
Researchers wearing protective suits collect samples of wildlife, where the H5N1 bird flu virus was detected, at Chilean Antarctic Territory, Antarctica, in this undated handout photo obtained by Reuters on March 13, 2024. Instituto Antartico Chileno/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo

Scientists in Antarctica are warning of the spread of deadly H5N1 avian flu virus after the disease was first confirmed on the frozen continent's mainland last month and has since been detected in local penguin and cormorant populations.

The spread of the virus, which has decimated bird populations worldwide and hit South American wild bird and marine mammal populations hard, has raised alarm about the potential impact on Antarctica's huge penguin colonies.

"We are talking about a very worrying risk," said researcher Fabiola Leon from the Pontifical Catholic University of Chile who was part of an expedition in late 2023 and early 2024 to monitor for bird flu in Antarctica.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"There are species in danger of extinction, such as emperor penguins and other birds."

The Chilean Antarctic Institute (INACH), which organized the expedition, announced this week it had detected the new positive bird flu cases in the region, which it said was a "landmark" find because it included cases in penguins.

The positive cases included nine Adelie penguins and one Antarctic cormorant, Leon added. The virus was first found in skua seabirds on the Antarctic mainland last month.

"This detection of highly pathogenic influenza H5N1 is for the first time reported for Antarctic penguins and cormorants," Leon said, warning that the crowded nature of penguin colonies and migratory movements could exacerbate the virus' spread.

"This may promote, increase the rate of transmission of the disease among various bird colonies."

World+Biz

Antarctica / Penguin / bird flu

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Representational Image

Bangladesh finally has an offshore banking law. But it's nothing to write home about

55m | Panorama
Karl Marx. Sketch: TBS

Why Marx continues to live on 141 years after his death

1h | Panorama
Every year Purbanat arranges a multifest to showcase the multi-lingual diversity in the West Midlands, UK. Photo: Courtesy

Purbanat: The artistes making Bangla a part of British culture

1h | Panorama
Boeing&#039;s reputation, already tarnished, faces an uphill battle in restoring trust among airlines, regulators, and passengers amidst each new incident and negative publicity. Photo: Collected

Whistleblower’s death throws Boeing from frying pan into the fire

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

What is the reason for the continuous decline in the stock market?

13h | Videos
Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

Shanto loves Sri Lanks as Opponent

12h | Videos
How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

How MV Jahan Moni was rescued 14 years ago

17h | Videos
How Somali fishermen became pirates

How Somali fishermen became pirates

14h | Videos