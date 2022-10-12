US won't take eye off Iran in review of Saudi relationship

Reuters
12 October, 2022, 09:30 am
FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: U.S. State Department spokesperson Ned Price speaks during a news conference in Washington, U.S. March 10, 2022. Manuel Balce Ceneta/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

The Biden administration will not take its eye off the threat posed by Iran as it reviews Washington's relationship with Saudi Arabia after the OPEC+ decision to cut oil production, State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Tuesday.

Price was asked at a briefing how the United States could fulfill President Joe Biden's pledge to recalibrate its relationship with Saudi Arabia without benefiting its regional adversary, Iran.

"There are security challenges, some of which emanate from Iran. Certainly, we won't take our eye off the threat that Iran poses not only to the region, but in some ways beyond," Price said.

