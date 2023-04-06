US, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes

World+Biz

Reuters
06 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:03 am

Related News

US, Britain walk out at UN on Russian wanted for war crimes

Reuters
06 April, 2023, 09:00 am
Last modified: 06 April, 2023, 09:03 am
Russia&#039;s Commissioner for children&#039;s rights Maria Lvova-Belova, whom the ICC wants to arrest on war crimes charges, addresses an informal meeting of U.N. Security Council members via video, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols
Russia's Commissioner for children's rights Maria Lvova-Belova, whom the ICC wants to arrest on war crimes charges, addresses an informal meeting of U.N. Security Council members via video, at U.N. headquarters in New York City, U.S., April 5, 2023. REUTERS/Michelle Nichols

The United States, Britain, Albania and Malta walked out on Russia's envoy for children's rights - whom the International Criminal Court wants to arrest on war crimes charges - as she spoke by video to UN Security Council members on Wednesday.

Britain and the United States blocked the informal meeting on Ukraine, convened by Russia to focus on "evacuating children from conflict zones," from being webcast by the United Nations.

The diplomats left the UN conference room where the discussion was being held as Russian Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova spoke.

US Ambassador to the UN, Linda Thomas-Greenfield, told reporters that the United States joined Britain in blocking the webcast so Lvova-Belova did not have "an international podium to spread disinformation and to try to defend her horrible actions that are taking place in Ukraine."

The International Criminal Court last month issued an arrest warrant against Russian President Vladimir Putin and Lvova-Belova, accusing them of illegally deporting children from Ukraine and the unlawful transfer of people to Russia from Ukraine since Russia invaded on 24 Feb 2022.

Moscow said the warrants were legally void as Russia was not a signatory to the treaty that established the ICC.

Moscow has not concealed a program under which it has brought thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia but presents it as a humanitarian campaign to protect orphans and children abandoned in the war zone.

Lvova-Belova said that since February 2022, some 5 million Ukrainians, including 700,000 children, had traveled to Russia.

Some 2,000 children were from orphanages and accompanied by custodians, she said, adding that about 1,300 of those children had since returned to Ukraine, while 400 were now in Russian orphanages and 358 children were placed in Russian foster homes.

"Russia claims it is protecting these children. Instead this is a calculated policy that seeks to erase Ukrainian identity and statehood," British diplomat Asima Ghazi-Bouillon told the meeting, returning to the room after Lvova-Belova had spoken.

During her statement Lvova-Belova showed video of Ukrainian children in Russia, then said: "I want to stress that unlike the Ukrainian side, we don't use children for propaganda."

Russia's UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters last month that the informal meeting had been planned long before the ICC announcement and it was not intended to be a rebuttal of the charges against Putin and Lvova-Belova.

Diplomats have said it is rare for a UN webcast to be blocked. However, last month China blocked the UN webcast of a US-convened informal Security Council meeting on human rights abuses in North Korea.

Top News / Europe / USA

UN / US / Russia / Britain

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Hajong Mata Shahid Rashimoni Monument was built to commemorate Rashimoni’s brave sacrifice. In 1938 she led a movement against Zamindars. Photo: Md Ashraful Alam

Susang Durgapur: A place of heavenly beauty

1h | Explorer
Shop owners carry their cash box, which burnt in Bangabazar’s devastating fire. The photo was taken on Wednesday. Photo: Rajib Dhar

A day of distress, dismay and delight at the debris 

13h | Features
The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

The reality of being a law graduate in Bangladesh

1d | Features
Photo: Shafiqul Islam/TBS

Bangabazar: From a humble beginning to a daring existence

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How does hackers hack our passwords?

How does hackers hack our passwords?

11m | Tech Talk
Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

Will Ajay's 'Bholaa' earn a hundred Crs?

16m | TBS Entertainment
Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

Jaya's film won the third prize at the Bangalore Film Festival

16m | TBS Entertainment
Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

Other world leaders who faced criminal charge

15h | TBS World

Most Read

1
Nusrat Ananna and Nafis Ul Haque Sifat. Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

The road to MIT and Caltech: Bangladeshi undergrads beat the odds

2
Photo: Wikimedia Commons
Tech

Microsoft-owned Github fires entire Indian engineering team

3
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

50 hurt in clash between Muslim devotees, police in Paltan

4
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

5
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

6
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds