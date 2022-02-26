Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked DPR over 570 times in 10 days, 11 civilians dead: JCCC

World+Biz

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:02 pm

Related News

Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked DPR over 570 times in 10 days, 11 civilians dead: JCCC

"A total of 597 instances of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded in the past ten days of escalation. The enemy fire 7,212 ordnances of various calibers in total," it said

TBS Report
26 February, 2022, 05:00 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2022, 05:02 pm
A general view shows the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
A general view shows the rebel-held city of Donetsk, Ukraine January 27, 2022. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

About 580 attacks of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were recorded in the past ten days, 11 civilians were killed and another 28 wounded, the DPR delegation to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"A total of 597 instances of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded in the past ten days of escalation. The enemy fire 7,212 ordnances of various calibers in total," it said, Interfax reported.

As a result of hostilities, 11 civilians were killed and another 28 wounded in the aforementioned period, the DPR mission said.

Ukraine breakaway regions / Donetsk People's Republic / Russia, Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Playful Golden Plovers. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Golden Plover: A golden yield of the haor basin

3h | Panorama
A damaged residential building is seen in Ukraine&#039;s capital Kyiv, after Russia launched a massive military operation. Photo: Reuters

Why Putin’s war is the West’s biggest test since World War II

6h | Panorama
A family getting registered at Alok Nibash as they arrive in Dhaka for cancer treatment. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Alok Nibash: A ray of light for the cancer patients

7h | Panorama
Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

Petrolheads vernacular: A short guide to confusing automotive jargon

7h | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

Corona's mass vaccination going on all over the country

1h | Videos
Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

Fighting reaches Kyiv streets

1h | Videos
Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

Ukraine couple married amid sound of air raid sirens

2h | Videos
Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

Redmi 10 2022: a budget friendly phone

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday
Economy

Tk60k per month – PM to announce universal pension plan Saturday

2
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

3
Financial Health of Janata Bank
Banking

Janata Bank hides Tk377cr loss through window dressing

4
Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen
Bangladesh

Rethink impractical projects, Jaishankar tells Momen

5
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

6
Fire at Nilkhet book market doused
Bangladesh

Fire at Nilkhet book market doused