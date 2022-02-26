Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked DPR over 570 times in 10 days, 11 civilians dead: JCCC

About 580 attacks of the territory of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) were recorded in the past ten days, 11 civilians were killed and another 28 wounded, the DPR delegation to the Joint Ceasefire Control and Coordination Center (JCCC) said on Saturday.

"A total of 597 instances of attacks by the Ukrainian Armed Forces were recorded in the past ten days of escalation. The enemy fire 7,212 ordnances of various calibers in total," it said, Interfax reported.

As a result of hostilities, 11 civilians were killed and another 28 wounded in the aforementioned period, the DPR mission said.