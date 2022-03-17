Ukraine says it stands firm on recognition of 1991 borders

World+Biz

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 08:07 pm

Related News

Ukraine says it stands firm on recognition of 1991 borders

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and Russia has recognised declarations of independence by the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbass area of eastern Ukraine which rose up against Kyiv's rule

Reuters
17 March, 2022, 08:05 pm
Last modified: 17 March, 2022, 08:07 pm
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces&#039; seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS
FILE PHOTO: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy appeals to Russians to stage protests over Russian forces' seizure of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, the largest in Europe, during an address from Kyiv, Ukraine March 4, 2022 in this still image from video. Courtesty of Ukrainian Presidential Press Service/Handout via REUTERS

Summary

  • Ukraine and Russia are holding peace talks
  • Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014
  • Russia recognised two Ukrainian regions as independent

Ukraine's president has not altered his stance that his country's borders must be recognised as the frontiers it had at the time of the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991, an aide said on Thursday.

The comments by political adviser Oleksiy Arestovych appeared designed to douse any talk of President Volodymyr Zelenskiy allowing border changes to secure a deal with Russia to end its invasion of its neighbour.

Russia annexed the Crimea peninsula from Ukraine in 2014 and Russia has recognised declarations of independence by the self-proclaimed republics of Luhansk and Donetsk in the Donbass area of eastern Ukraine which rose up against Kyiv's rule.

Those two regions and Crimea were part of Ukraine when it declared independence from the Soviet Union in 1991 and continue to be recognised by the United Nations as part of Ukraine.

Zelenskiy has said repeatedly that he will not compromise on his country's "territorial integrity."

"His main position has not changed," Arestovych said on national television. "We will never give up our national interests."

Another presidential adviser, Mykhailo Podolyak, outlined Ukraine's position in an interview with Polish media.

"One of the key issues (for a peace agreement) remains how to resolve territorial issues in the occupied Crimea and Donbass," Podolyak said in a copy of the interview released by the Ukrainian presidency.

"Regarding the occupied territories, Ukraine's position remains unchanged: the country's borders cannot be changed. However, I believe that we must be sober in our judgments. De jure, Crimea, Donetsk and Luhansk remain part of Ukraine, but we do not de facto control them, the Russian administration works there." He said efforts were being made to find "a legal formula" but did not say what this would entail.

Podolyak also hinted at increased signs of readiness to compromise by Russia, which calls its military actions a "special operation" that is not designed to occupy territory but to demilitarise and "denazify" Ukraine.

"I can say that the Russian delegation has softened sharply recently. Now they judge the world more objectively and behave very correctly. There is no rudeness or rudeness inherent in the Russian government. Of course, their world view is distorted by their own propaganda," Podolyak said.

Top News

Ukraine / Russia-Ukraine border / Ukraine breakaway regions / Ukraine crisis

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Selim Raihan, SANEM’s executive director and Dhaka University’s economics professor. Illustration: TBS

‘It will be difficult to capture the reality of inflation without incorporating the changing consumption patterns’

8h | Panorama
Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

Amir Hamza is Bangla’s Bob Dylan? Really?

9h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Do co-curricular activities help you find jobs?

6h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The importance of getting someone’s name right

9h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

Criticism over Independence Medal for Amir Hamza

1h | Videos
'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

'The Kashmir Files' where politics is more important than film

1h | Videos
Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

Harry Kane sets new Premier League record

2h | Videos
Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

Russia sanctions Joe Biden and others

3h | Videos

Most Read

1
Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh
Splash

Sunny Leone denied entry in Bangladesh

2
Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme
Splash

Sunny Leone in Bangladesh to perform in a programme

3
Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh
Trade

Korea wants to make cars in Bangladesh

4
File Photo: A ship loaded with containers is pictured at Yusen Terminals (YTI) on Terminal Island at the Port of Los Angeles in Los Angeles, California, US, January 30, 2019. Reuters/Mike Blake
Economy

Bangladeshi ship at US port after 31 years

5
Now banks face severe capital erosion
Banking

Now banks face severe capital erosion

6
Avik is going to be the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Sports

Avik Anwar creates history, becomes the first-ever international championship winner from Bangladesh