Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

World+Biz

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:07 pm

Related News

Ukraine strikes administration headquarters in Donetsk, Russia-installed separatists say

Reuters
23 August, 2022, 05:05 pm
Last modified: 23 August, 2022, 05:07 pm
View of an abandoned building damaged in a missile strike, amid Russia&#039;s invasion of the country, in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
View of an abandoned building damaged in a missile strike, amid Russia's invasion of the country, in the city of Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, Ukraine, May 26, 2022. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Ukrainian forces shelled a building housing the local administration headquarters in the centre of separatist-controlled Donetsk on Tuesday with Western-supplied weapons, the TASS news agency reported, citing Russian-installed officials.

Three people were killed in a series of strikes on Donetsk, which has been under the control of Russian-backed separatists since 2014, on Tuesday, the Russian-installed mayor of Donetsk said in a post on his Telegram channel.

A separatist official said at least one of the shells used in the attack was fired from a US-made HIMARS artillery system, Russian state news agencies reported.

Western officials have warned of a possible escalation in fighting in Ukraine this week, as Wednesday marks six months since Russia's invasion.

Top News

Ukraine / Ukraine crisis / Donetsk / Donetsk People's Republic

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Julian Lee. Illustration: TBS

Iran’s return would fill a Russia-shaped hole in oil supplies

17h | Panorama
The struggle of Bangladeshi tea workers to raise their minimum wage has been dragging in for years. Photo: Collected

Shocked by tea workers' wages? Everyone else is not doing any better

7h | Panorama
While taking a photo, Sikder Ahmed focuses mainly on colour and wants people to feel a deep resonance when they see his photography. Photo: Sikder Ahmed

Sikder Ahmed: From aviator to bird’s-eye photographer

8h | Panorama
Sketch: TBS

A fork in the road for development financing

1d | Thoughts

More Videos from TBS

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

Why price of two major food grains jumped in country despite declining globally

1h | Videos
Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

Students returning to cinemas to watch Bangla films

1h | Videos
Restaurant of mistaken orders

Restaurant of mistaken orders

3h | Videos
Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

Ways to prevent Cox's Bazar beach erosion

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Migrant workers. Photo: UNB
Migration

Can Bangladesh benefit from Canada’s 10 lakh job vacancies?

2
Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil
Energy

Russia now offers Bangladesh finished oil

3
Photo of Bangladesh Secretariat/Collected
Bangladesh

Govt, autonomous offices to run 7 hours daily to save energy

4
Photo: Collected
Economy

Bangladesh is not in a crisis situation: IMF

5
Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings
Banking

Eight more banks make unusual gains from forex dealings

6
Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay
Economy

Jiban Bima wants its money back. Banks unable to pay