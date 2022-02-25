Ukraine official says at least 57 killed and 169 injured following attacks by Russian forces

A wounded woman after an airstrike damaged an apartment complex in the city of Chuhuiv in Kharkiv Oblast, Ukraine. Photo: Anadolu Agency

Ukraine's Health Minister Oleh Lyashko said 57 people had been killed and 169 wounded on Thursday after Russia launched a full scale invasion of Ukraine.

"There are 57 people who have died and 169 people have been injured – including both combat and non-combat injuries – following attacks by Russian forces, Ukraine's Minister of Healthcare added.

Speaking live on Ukraine's 1+1 TV channel, Lyashko said hospitals and medical workers had also come under fire on Thursday – including in Avdiivka and Vuhledar in Donetsk – with casualties reported among medical workers, reports CNN.