Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million made homeless by earthquakes

World+Biz

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:00 pm

Related News

Turkey begins to rebuild for 1.5 million made homeless by earthquakes

Reuters
24 February, 2023, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 24 February, 2023, 09:00 pm
FILE PHOTO: People search for survivors at the intensive care unit of the Iskenderun collapsed state hospital following an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier
FILE PHOTO: People search for survivors at the intensive care unit of the Iskenderun collapsed state hospital following an earthquake in Iskenderun, district of Hatay, Turkey, February 7, 2023. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Turkey has begun initial work to rebuild homes following this month's devastating earthquakes, a government official said on Friday, as a U.N. Development Program (UNDP) estimated 1.5 million people have been left homeless.

More than 160,000 buildings containing 520,000 apartments collapsed or were severely damaged in the 6 Feb earthquakes that killed more than 43,500 people in Turkey and nearly 6,000 in neighbouring Syria.

Facing an election within months, President Tayyip Erdogan has pledged to rebuild homes within a year, although experts have said the authorities should put safety before speed. Some buildings that were meant to withstand tremors crumbled in the latest earthquakes.

"For several projects, tenders and contracts have been done. The process is moving very fast," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity, adding there would be no compromise on safety.

The initial plan is to build 200,000 apartments and 70,000 village houses at a cost of at least $15 billion, he said. U.S. bank JPMorgan had estimated rebuilding houses and infrastructure will cost $25 billion.

Erdogan's government has endured a wave of criticism over both its response to the devastation and what many Turks say were years of non-enforcement of construction quality control.

The UNDP said it estimated that the destruction has left 1.5 million people homeless, with 500,000 new homes needed.

It said it had requested $113.5 million from the $1 billion in funds appealed for by the United Nations last week, adding that it would focus this money on clearing away mountains of rubble.

The UNDP estimates that the disaster had produced between 116 million and 210 million tons of rubble, compared with 13 million tons of rubble after the earthquake in northwest Turkey in 1999.

Turkey also issued new regulations under which companies and charities can build homes and workplaces to donate to the urbanisation ministry for people in need.

Many survivors have left the region of southern Turkey that was hit by the quake or have been settled in tents, container homes and other government-sponsored accommodation.

In Antakya, Saeed Sleiman Ertoglu, 56, loaded up what remained of his stock from his waterpipe shop that was not damaged.

"The glassware was very beautiful, more than usual, but then we had this (earthquake), and it all got ruined," he said, after his home and shop survived the first tremors but not the later one. He estimated that just 5% of his merchandise survived.

"What can we do?," he said. "This is an act of God, and God's will always bears gifts."

Top News

Turkey / Turkey Earthquake / Turkey economy

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

Russia-Ukraine War: One year later, still no end in sight

8h | Panorama
Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

Suzuki GSX-R150: Chasing sunsets for 40,000 km

11h | Wheels
From the air, many parts of Tarash look like broken glass mosaic as scores of ponds share common retaining walls. Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Fish ponds and waterlogging: How Chalan Beel is transforming (again)

12h | Panorama
When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

When a mobile network blackout leaves millions in lurch

22h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

Russia upset as Bangladesh blocks entry to sanctioned ships: What’s next?

1d | TBS Stories
England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

England's pacer Anderson back on top of test rankings

1d | TBS SPORTS
Board game community is developing in Dhaka

Board game community is developing in Dhaka

1h | TBS Stories
Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

Why should you drink enough water to prevent urine infection?

12h | TBS Health

Most Read

1
The five-storied China building bears a striking resemblance to a government school with plenty of windows on each floor. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

The curious history of the 'China Building' in Azimpur

2
An aerial view of the 2.15km barrier constructed on the north side and another 670-metre long one on the south side of the approach channel and two jetties of Matarbari coal-fired power plant. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Country's first breakwaters at Matarbari port

3
Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?
Economy

Why is Bangladesh facing a dollar crisis while others are not?

4
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

2.3km in 2 minutes! Thanks to Kalshi flyover

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Railway passengers must carry ID documents from 1 March

6
Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat
Economy

Reeling startups downsizing teams to stay afloat