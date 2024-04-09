Turkey imposes export restrictions on Israel until Gaza ceasefire

A woman holding a Palestinian flag and sign takes part in a sit-in protest in support of Palestinians in Gaza, as the conflict between Israel and Hamas continues, in Istanbul, Turkey October 22, 2023. REUTERS/Murad Sezer/File Photo

Turkey will impose restrictions on the export of products from 54 different categories to Israel until a ceasefire is declared in Gaza, the Turkish Trade Ministry said on Tuesday, adding the measures would take effect immediately.

In a statement following Ankara's announcement that it would be taking measures after Israel rejected its request to take part in an aid air-drop, the ministry said the restrictions would include iron and steel products, construction equipment and products, machines and more.