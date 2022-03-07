Third round of Russian-Ukrainian talks begins: Interfax

Russian and Ukrainian flags are seen on a table before the talks between officials of the two countries in the Gomel region, Belarus February 28, 2022. Sergei Kholodilin/BelTA/Handout via REUTERS

The third round of the talks between the Russian and Ukrainian delegations has begun in Belarus.

"Russia and Ukraine have begun the third round of the talks," a correspondent said on SolovievLive, reports Interfax

The parties are expected to discuss three groups of issues in the meeting: internal political settlement, international-humanitarian aspects, and military settlement issues.

The first round of the talks was held in Belarus on 28 February.

Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to the head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, earlier said members of the delegations would not state the proposed conditions before "common positions" were agreed upon.