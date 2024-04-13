Austrian Airlines suspends flights to Tehran for six days

Planes of Lufthansa subsidiary Austrian Airlines are pictured at Vienna International Airport in Schwechat, Austria, March 7, 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

Austrian Airlines, the last west European airline flying to Iran, said it was suspending all flights from Vienna to Tehran until April 18 in response to escalating tensions in the region.

Austria had continued flying for longer than its German parent Lufthansa since Vienna's closer proximity to Tehran meant it could more easily abort flights or be forced to leave staff in Tehran overnight.

Earlier on Friday, Austria's foreign ministry followed Germany in urging its citizens to leave Iran.

"Routes that pass through Iranian air space will also be modified," Austrian Airlines said in a statement. "The safety of our passengers and crews have highest priority."