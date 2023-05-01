Soviet and Russian fashion icon Zaitsev dies

World+Biz

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 09:42 am

Related News

Soviet and Russian fashion icon Zaitsev dies

Reuters
01 May, 2023, 09:35 am
Last modified: 01 May, 2023, 09:42 am
FILE PHOTO: Designer Slava Zaitsev and models pose for a picture after the show during the Moscow Fasion Week in Moscow, Russia, 20 June, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo
FILE PHOTO: Designer Slava Zaitsev and models pose for a picture after the show during the Moscow Fasion Week in Moscow, Russia, 20 June, 2022. REUTERS/Evgenia Novozhenina/File Photo

Vyacheslav "Slava" Zaitsev, the couturier behind world-famous Soviet fashion that was often adorned with colourful Russian folkloric motifs, died on Sunday at age 85, Russian news agencies reported.

Born into a working-class family in 1938, Zaitsev's first international recognition came in 1963 when the French Paris Match magazine wrote about his collection of overalls for female workers, according to a note posted on the website of his fashion house.

The RIA news agency reported that the bright, flowery jackets and skirts of the collection were rejected by the Experimental Clothing Factory for which Zaitsev worked.

The French press nicknamed him "Red Dior" in the 1960s.

In 1965, he began working as the artistic director of the experimental All-Union House of Fashion Models in Moscow, and some of his designs, which often implemented flowery traditional Russian patterns, were displayed in the West.

In 1969, the Museum of Modern Art in New York hosted a show of women's dresses based on sketches by Zaitsev, among others. After the show, Zaitsev received offers to open stores in the West, which the Soviet authorities rejected.

In 1979, Zaitsev left the All-Union House of Models for a small atelier, which by 1982 he turned into the Slava Zaitsev Moscow Fashion House, becoming the first Soviet designer allowed to label his clothing.

Among Zaitsev's Russian clients were music stars, actors, socialites and politicians.

The patronage of Raisa Gorbacheva, the wife of the last Soviet Union leader, Mikhail Gorbachev, elevated his international fame in the 1980s.

He also counted the former wife of President Vladimir Putin, Lyudmila, as his client.

"I was incredibly lucky that at the beginning of my conscious life I decided, thank God, what to strive for, who I should be," Zaitsev wrote in a note on his website. "Thank God, I found the meaning of life in search of Harmony and Perfection through means of the Highest art of clothing, art of painting and graphics, photography ... in life, poetry."

Fashion designers / Soviet / death

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

n the last six years, Naquib has found eight different high-yielding varieties of native date palm, made thousands of seedlings out of those trees, and systematically planted them. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

Date palm sugar: In search of a centuries-old local industry

45m | Panorama
Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

Interesting board games to buy with Eid Salami

1h | Brands
Kaaruj is one of the prime movers in the industry of local home decor items. Photo: Courtesy

Reimagine your interior with 4 products from Kaaruj

2h | Brands
As prices rise faster than nominal labour incomes, the cost-of-living crisis risks pushing more people into poverty. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

A net living wage remains a pipe dream

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

Russia blames Ukraine drone attack for major Crimea fuel depot fire

16h | TBS World
Workers are going through the hardest time

Workers are going through the hardest time

3h | TBS Today
Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

Garlic market is bustling with the opening of the Padma Bridge

17h | TBS Stories
How was laser weapons invented?

How was laser weapons invented?

1h | TBS Science

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Crime

Motorcyclists fined Tk71,000 for violating traffic rules on Padma Bridge

2
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, Russian President Vladimir putin and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attend the BRICS summit in Brasilia, Brazil November 13, 2019/ Reuters
Global Economy

Brics draws membership requests from 19 nations before summit

3
Photo: TBS
Infrastructure

Matarbari welcomes the largest vessel ever arriving at the country

4
Photo: Courtesy
Corporates

Gold Kinen: Bangladesh’s first certified 22-Karat gold app, providing digital access to physical gold

5
Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi student found dead in Canada

6
Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022
Stocks

Islami Bank's depositors withdraw Tk17,783 crore in 2022