Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

South Asia

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 04:53 pm

Related News

Toyota, Suzuki to partially shut Pakistan output over forex, shortage issues

Reuters
27 July, 2022, 04:50 pm
Last modified: 27 July, 2022, 04:53 pm
A man walks past a Suzuki outlet, displaying cars in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A man walks past a Suzuki outlet, displaying cars in Karachi, Pakistan, July 27, 2022. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Pakistan's two leading car assemblers, Toyota and Suzuki, plan partial plant shutdowns next month due to unavailability of raw material amid import restrictions and exchange rate volatility, officials at both companies said on Wednesday.

The government in recent weeks has attempted to curb imports in the face of fast depleting foreign reserves, a declining currency and a widening current account deficit, because of which the rupee has lost over 20% of its value this year.

The move has had a cascading effect on industries that rely on imports to complete finished goods as they say the central bank has delayed the clearance of letters of credit with banks facing a shortage of dollars, affecting their ability to import materials.

"There will be 10 working days next month, only if central bank allows us to open letter of credit based on the quota they promised," Ali Asghar Jamali, chief executive at Indus Motor Company Ltd which assembles Toyota vehicles in Pakistan, told Reuters.

He said the company was offering refunds to customers facing delays and markups on their payments, with deliveries likely to be delayed by at least three months and prices to be revised as the country does not have dollars available.

Reserves with the central bank have fallen to as low as $9.3 billion, enough to cover less than two months of imports. The current account deficit for the last financial year touched 5% of GDP with imports hitting record highs.

Pak Suzuki, which assembles Suzuki vehicles locally, echoed the sentiment, citing the central bank's new mechanism for prior approval for imports.

"Restrictions had adversely impacted clearance of import consignments from ports," the head of public relations for Pak Suzuki Motors, Shafiq A. Shaikh, said.

He said the unavailability of materials may result in a plant shutdown in August.

"If the same situation continues, then from August 2022 we have big problems," Shaikh said.

State Bank of Pakistan did not respond to requests for comment.

The sale of locally assembled cars in Pakistan surged by around 50% from July 2021 to May 2022 compared with the same period of the previous year, according to the data of Pakistan Automotive Manufactures Association.

World+Biz / Global Economy

Pakistan economy / Forex reserve / Toyota / Suzuki

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

Will former US president Donald Trump face criminal charges?

1d | Panorama
Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

Lounge in Italian decor: Penthouse Livings launches Hessentia by Cornelio Cappellini

1d | Habitat
Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

Onethread: The first home-grown Bangladeshi project management software

1d | Panorama
Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

Lakshmi Villa: The mysterious house still carrying the memory of partition

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

Should there be age, time constraints for university admission?

48m | Videos
Photo: TBS

Robot breaks child's finger at Moscow event

8h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Russia’s attack on Odessa to further disrupt global food supply

9h | Videos
How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

How will be the supply of tea in world market in coming days?

9h | Videos

Most Read

1
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

2
Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT
Economy

Moscow wants Dhaka to join Russian alternative to SWIFT

3
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

4
Photo: TBS
RMG

US fashion industry: Bangladesh to get more orders than China, Vietnam over next 2 years

5
Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December
Energy

Country’s first big leap in wind energy from December

6
Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work
Economy

Australian firms hiring Bangladeshi IT professionals for remote work