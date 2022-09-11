Sri Lankan President Wickremesinghe to attend Queen Elizabeth II's funeral in Britain

11 September, 2022, 05:25 pm
Last modified: 11 September, 2022, 05:29 pm

Queen Elizabeth II was Sri Lanka’s head of state until May 1972 when the island left the British sovereign to become a republic

Ranil Wickremesinghe. Photo: Reuters
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will attend the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in Britain, his office announced on Sunday.

Wickremesinghe visited the British High Commission in Colombo on Sunday morning to sign the book of condolence placed there. The monarch, who celebrated her 70th year on the throne this year, passed away on 8 September at Balmoral Castle.

The state funeral for the Queen will be held at Wesminster Abbey on 19 September.

As a mark of respect to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, Sri Lanka's national flag is flown at half-mast at all state buildings while a day of mourning has been declared for 19 September.

Queen Elizabeth II was Sri Lanka's head of state until May 1972 when the island left the British sovereign to become a republic.

The Queen had visited Sri Lanka twice in 1954 and 1981 and later was represented by Prince of Wales at visits in 1998, 2004 and 2013 for the Commonwealth heads of government meeting hosted here in Colombo.

Queen's body will be brought down from Scotland to lie in state in Wesminster Hall for four days, from September 14 until 6.30am on the morning of the funeral, to give the public an opportunity to pay their respects.

