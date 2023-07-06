India, Bangladesh defy borders for woman's funeral

The daughter and the extended family of Noorjahan Mandal, performed the funeral on 6 July. Photo: Rajesh Saha/Twitter
The daughter and the extended family of Noorjahan Mandal, performed the funeral on 6 July. Photo: Rajesh Saha/Twitter

A woman's funeral was held in Bengal's Hariharpur village thanks to arrangements made by the Border Security Force (BSF) and its Bangladeshi equivalent.

Noorjahan Mandal, the woman, was living in Bangladesh with her family.

When BSF officers learned of Noorjahan's passing, they quickly got in touch with Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) personnel, reports India Today.

Border Security Force and Border Guard Bangladesh personnel made it possible for a woman's family to have a final look at her and carry out her funeral at the Zero Line close to the border. 

The woman perished in West Bengal, and her relatives were Bangladeshi citizens.

The woman's family expressed gratitude towards the border personnel for their arrangements.

Bengal Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) and Public Relations Officer Amrish Kumar Arya said, "The BSF not only ensures the security of the country but also takes care of religious and social values of border residents."

 

