No public event to mark first anniversary of the Queen's death: Palace spokesperson

A portrait of Britain&#039;s Queen Elizabeth is seen in a window, following her death, in London, Britain, September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica
A portrait of Britain's Queen Elizabeth is seen in a window, following her death, in London, Britain, September 17, 2022. REUTERS/Marko Djurica

Britain's King Charles will not mark the first anniversary of the death of Queen Elizabeth with an official public event or a private family gathering, a royal spokesperson said on Friday.

Charles, 74, ascended to the throne on Sept. 8 after the death of his mother Elizabeth.

The death of the 96-year-old monarch, Britain's longest-reigning king or queen, prompted an outpouring of emotion around the globe, a 10-day mourning period and a state funeral with crowds of thousands of people lining the streets of central London.

But the first anniversary of the day she died will not be a public affair. The king and his wife, Queen Camilla, will be spending the day quietly and privately, said a spokesperson for Buckingham Palace.

In doing so, Charles follows in the footsteps of his mother, who used to spend the anniversary of her father's death in the same way.

