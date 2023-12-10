Sikh organisation to approach Bangladesh envoy over restoration of gurdwaras

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in India has shown strong enthusiasm about sending annual Sikh pilgrimages (Jathas) to Bangladesh after High Commissioner Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman revealed he would discuss the matter with his government.

The SGPC is a Sikh organisation that seeks to manage and maintain gurdwaras, their places of worship.

Here to attend the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), the high commissioner said that there are several historic gurdwaras in Bangladesh.

Among the Sikh shrines, the Gurdwara Nanakshahi inside Dhaka University is the most famous. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev visited during one of his 'udasis' and later the Sikh sangat built the Gurdwara Nanakshahi there.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, general secretary of the SGPC, revealed they did not have the exact number of gurdwaras in Bangladesh but were aware of five prominent gurdwaras, two each in Dhaka and Chattogram and one in Mymensingh.

He said the SGPC would soon contact the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to permit SGPC to post its staff for maintenance of 'maryada' (Sikh code of conduct) in gurdwaras in Bangladesh and restore those which are in a dilapidated condition, besides sending jathas annually for celebrating Gurpurbs in Bangladesh.