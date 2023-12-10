Sikh organisation to approach Bangladesh envoy over restoration of gurdwaras

South Asia

10 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:48 am

Related News

Sikh organisation to approach Bangladesh envoy over restoration of gurdwaras

Among the Sikh shrines, the Gurdwara Nanakshahi inside Dhaka University is the most famous

10 December, 2023, 10:05 am
Last modified: 10 December, 2023, 10:48 am
High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: Collected
High Commissioner of Bangladesh Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman. Photo: Collected

The Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) in India has shown strong enthusiasm about sending annual Sikh pilgrimages (Jathas) to Bangladesh after High Commissioner Mohammad Mustafizur Rahman revealed he would discuss the matter with his government.

The SGPC is a Sikh organisation that seeks to manage and maintain gurdwaras, their places of worship.

Here to attend the Punjab International Trade Expo (PITEX), the high commissioner said that there are several historic gurdwaras in Bangladesh.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Among the Sikh shrines, the Gurdwara Nanakshahi inside Dhaka University is the most famous. It is believed that Guru Nanak Dev visited during one of his 'udasis' and later the Sikh sangat built the Gurdwara Nanakshahi there.

Rajinder Singh Mehta, general secretary of the SGPC, revealed they did not have the exact number of gurdwaras in Bangladesh but were aware of five prominent gurdwaras, two each in Dhaka and Chattogram and one in Mymensingh.

He said the SGPC would soon contact the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi to permit SGPC to post its staff for maintenance of 'maryada' (Sikh code of conduct) in gurdwaras in Bangladesh and restore those which are in a dilapidated condition, besides sending jathas annually for celebrating Gurpurbs in Bangladesh.

Top News

Sikh Community / Gurdwara

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

US Veto: Israel's license to kill

3h | Panorama
In the last 30 years, Akter Hossain performed more than 5,000 magic shows all over the country, even in India. Photos: Noor-A-Alam

The fading enchantment of Dhaka's magic schools

3h | Panorama
Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

Climate solutions are debatable, but science is inescapable

3h | Panorama
Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

Say hello to my little friend: Scarface turns 40

16h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

Cricket icon and ‘Tied Test’ hero Joe Solomon dies at 93

14h | TBS SPORTS
Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

Onion prices skyrocketed due to India's export ban

15h | TBS Today
Most capped footballers in professional football

Most capped footballers in professional football

16h | TBS SPORTS
How to overcome dollar crisis

How to overcome dollar crisis

17h | TBS Round Table