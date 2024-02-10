PMLN, PPP 'agree' to form govt in Centre, Punjab

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto (L) and former president Asif Ali Zardari (c) while meeting with the former premier and PMLN president Shehbaz Sharif. Photo: Collected

The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) and the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) have reached an agreement to establish a coalition government both at the federal level and in Punjab.

This development followed a meeting between PMLN leader Shehbaz Sharif and PPP leaders Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Asif Ali Zardari, reports The News International.

Shehbaz met the PPP top leaders at the residence of Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi.

Party sources said Shehbaz discussed the future government formation with Zardari and also conveyed him Nawaz Sharif's message.

Shehbaz asked the two PPP leaders to sit with the PMLN leadership for political and economic stability in Pakistan.

Sources claimed that Zardari and Shehbaz agreed to form a government in Punjab and at the centre and both the parties will present their own views in the next meeting and finalise all matters regarding the power-sharing formula as to who will assume which office and where with mutual consultation.

The meeting lasted 45 minutes.

PMLN Quaid and former prime minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif Friday invited all the political parties to form a coalition government to save the country.

Earlier, addressing the party workers in Model Town, Nawaz Sharif claimed the PMLN had emerged as the largest party in the election. Shehbaz Sharif, PMLN Chief Organizer Maryam Nawaz and other party leaders were present.

"I understand, it is our duty to take the country out of the vortex; we invite everyone to join us to take Pakistan out of difficulties. Let's sit together, as everyone knows who has done what for the country," he said.

The thrice elected ex-premier said all knew the PMLN's track record and "it is our duty to take this country out of the vortex."

"We all respect the other parties' mandate, whether it's a party or independent people. We invite them to come and sit with us to get Pakistan out of difficulties, as our agenda is a prosperous Pakistan," he said.

Nawaz said the PMLN got the mandate and knew how to take the country out of the economic difficulties and fix economy.

He said it was important that all the parties together thought for the country first. He said the politicians, the parliament, Pakistan's forces and the media should all play a positive role.

"At least 10 years are needed for the country's stability. Pakistan cannot afford any fight at this time. We have to sit together and we have to settle matters," he maintained.

Nawaz announced the formation of a coalition government in the absence of a simple majority and said Shehbaz Sharif had been tasked with meeting Asif Ali Zardari, Fazlur Rehman and Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui.

"We don't want to fight with any party. Pakistan cannot afford it. Given the current situation, Pakistan needs at least 10 years of stability. We can't afford elections again and again," he stressed.

Waving at the jubilant workers expressing their love for their leader in chorus, he said, "I love you too and can see the light and sparkle in your eyes today. We are all congratulating each other today because, in these elections, the PMLN has emerged as the largest party in the country."

He said there were very few results on Thursday, so he did not talk to anyone. "We want no one to face hardship while paying their electricity and gas bills.

We want our people not to be burdened with pricy petrol, school fees and medical bills. God willing, the lights will return, the stove of the poor will light up, and the state of the nation will change," he said, adding, "We want better relations with the world and our neighbours."

Addressing the winning party candidates, he asked them to now consider politics as worship and serve the people of their constituencies. "We have got a majority in the Centre and Punjab and will serve everyone.

Shehbaz Sharif's services for the youth are many and has given orders for the purchase of laptops," he said, adding that the PMLN government will give free medicines in hospitals.

Later, Shehbaz Sharif also delivered a short speech and raised the slogans of Pakistan, Quaid-e-Azam and Nawaz Sharif Zindabad. He said the PMLN will work harder than before to bring the country out of the present crises.

