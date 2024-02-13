PTI to ally with MWN to form govts in Punjab and Centre, with Jamaat-i-Islami in KP

A portrait of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, outside the provincial election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, Pakistan February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A portrait of the former Prime Minister Imran Khan is seen amid flags of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the religious and political party Jamat-e-Islami (JI) as supporters attend a joint protest demanding free and fair results of the elections, outside the provincial election commission of Pakistan (ECP) in Karachi, Pakistan February 10, 2024. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to form coalition governments in Centre and Punjab with the Majlis Wahdat-i-Muslimeen (MWM) as per the instructions of party founder Imran Khan, the party's Central Information Secretary Raoof Hasan said today.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Hasan relayed decisions that Imran, who is incarcerated in Adiala Jail over a variety of cases, made regarding the party's course of action for government formation, reports Dawn.

"We are going towards the formation of a government in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa [KP]. We are also going to double our efforts for a government in the Centre and we will also look at what to do about the Punjab government.

The Business Standard

"He [Imran] has approved [of a coalition] with two parties. We will form a coalition with the MWM in the Centre and Punjab and a coalition with the Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) in KP for the reserved seats. These are his decisions and we will implement them, we have already begun work on them."

Hasan said the PTI founder also sanctioned the name of the party's KP president Ali Amin Gandapur to make the government in the province where the party has a three-fourth majority.

"He has also said we have to continue our political struggle. He has singled out three parties – PML-N, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan and PPP – but apart from them he has given me the mandate to initiate contact with all other political parties and sit down with them so we give birth to a coalition partnership which will struggle for democratic authority, not just authority."

Hasan said Amir Dogar was also reappointed as the party's chief whip in the National Assembly.

He said Imran also issued instructions for intra-party elections to be held as soon as possible, adding that he would try to carry out the task as soon as possible since he was responsible for it.

