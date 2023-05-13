Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

South Asia

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:18 pm

Related News

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

TBS Report
13 May, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 13 May, 2023, 10:18 pm
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected

The Pakistan Army announced on Saturday that it would prosecute all "planners, abetters, instigators, and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of May 9th" and that the armed forces "will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism."

After visiting the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar today, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir spoke to the officers of the Corps and stressed the rising threats to national security, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reports DAWN.com

"We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process," he said.

The head of the Pakistan Army was provided a thorough briefing on the continuing counterterrorism initiatives and the present security situation, according to the statement.

"He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"COAS also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces."

The statement went on to say that General Munir promised to defeat such violent initiatives with the backing of the people.

The Peshawar corps commander welcomed the COAS earlier in the day.

Top News / World+Biz

PTI / Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / General Asim Munir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

7h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

8h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

2h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

4h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

1h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

5h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh