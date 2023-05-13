Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities

The Pakistan Army announced on Saturday that it would prosecute all "planners, abetters, instigators, and executors of vandalism on the Black Day of May 9th" and that the armed forces "will not tolerate any further attempt of violating the sanctity and security of its installations or vandalism."

After visiting the Corps Headquarters in Peshawar today, Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Asim Munir spoke to the officers of the Corps and stressed the rising threats to national security, according to a statement issued by Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), reports DAWN.com

"We shall continue with our endeavours of peace and stability and there will be no room for spoilers of the process," he said.

The head of the Pakistan Army was provided a thorough briefing on the continuing counterterrorism initiatives and the present security situation, according to the statement.

"He appreciated the professional competence, performance, and achievements of law enforcement agencies in the ongoing fight against terrorism.

"COAS also sensitised about challenges of information warfare and efforts to create misperceptions. He highlighted that a concerted effort is being made maliciously by inimical elements to target the Armed Forces."

The statement went on to say that General Munir promised to defeat such violent initiatives with the backing of the people.

The Peshawar corps commander welcomed the COAS earlier in the day.