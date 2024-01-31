Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra, sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case

South Asia

Reuters
31 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:53 pm

Related News

Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra, sentenced to 14 years in state gifts case

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections

Reuters
31 January, 2024, 11:35 am
Last modified: 31 January, 2024, 12:53 pm
Security officers escort Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan 12 May 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo
Security officers escort Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan, as he appeared in Islamabad High Court, Islamabad, Pakistan 12 May 2023. Photo: REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro/File Photo

Pakistan's former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Khan were each sentenced to 14 years in jail in a case related to illegal selling of state gifts, his party said on Wednesday (31 January).

The verdict also includes a 10-year disqualification from holding public office, his party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), said. Bushra Khan, commonly known as Bushra Bibi, was arrested shortly after the verdict, PTI said.

The sentencing by an anti-graft court in Islamabad comes a day after Khan was handed a 10-year jail term in another case in which he was convicted of revealing state secrets, and a week before national elections.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Another sad day in our judicial system history, which is being dismantled," Khan's media team said, denying the charges.

"No cross questioning allowed, no final argument concluded and decision pops up like a pre-determined process in play," it said, adding "This ridiculous decision will also be challenged."

Khan was also handed a three-year prison sentence in August by another court for selling gifts worth more than 140 million rupees ($501,000) in state possession and received during his 2018-2022 premiership.

Wednesday's verdict was linked to the same matter, but followed an investigation by the country's top anti-graft body, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), which had also charged his wife in the case.

A prosecution team member, speaking to Reuters on the condition of anonymity, confirmed the verdict. Local broadcaster Geo News reported that the verdict also came with a hefty fine.

Khan's earlier three-year sentence was later suspended but Khan remains behind bars in connection with other cases. He has said that he legally purchased the state gifts.

Government officials have alleged Khan's aides sold the gifts in Dubai.

Khan's earlier conviction resulted in a five-year ban from holding public office, ruling the 71-year-old out of the upcoming Feb 8 election. Wednesday's verdict, however, means that he will be ineligible to hold office till he is 81.

While Khan has been found guilty in two separate cases, this is the first sentencing for his wife Bushra. The two were married in 2018, months before Khan ascended to premiership for the first time. It was Khan's third marriage after two divorces.

Top News / Politics

Former Pakistani PM Imran Khan / Jailed

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

How mentorship helps both mentors and mentees

29m | Pursuit
The Bangladeshi team behind Mulytic primarily consists of fresh graduates from disciplines such as Computer Science and Engineering (CSE), Mathematics and Statistics. PHOTO: COURTESY

How Mulytic is elevating Bangladesh’s global presence in smart technology

4h | Panorama
Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

Forging a distinct identity: How sculptures carved a space in Dhaka’s new buildings

22h | Habitat
Rahim&#039;s livelihood circles around trees for nearly seven months, and he pursues other careers the rest of the months. Photo: Masum Billah

The life of a 'gachi' in days of Nipah virus

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

Neuralink of Elon Musk placed a chip in the human brain to know thoughts

1h | Videos
Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

Indian Davis Cup team has reached Pakistan for the first time in 60 years

14h | Videos
External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

External auditors to get additional power to ensure transparency in banks

2h | Videos
Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

Ekushe book fair stall construction work is over how much?

16h | Videos