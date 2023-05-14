Pak PM Shehbaz wants 'PTI arsonists' in jail within 72 hours

South Asia

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 09:38 am

Related News

Pak PM Shehbaz wants 'PTI arsonists' in jail within 72 hours

TBS Report
14 May, 2023, 09:25 am
Last modified: 14 May, 2023, 09:38 am
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo
REUTERS/Denis Balibouse/File Photo

Pakistan's Prime Minister Sheh­baz Sharif has set a deadline of 72 hours for the arrest of culprits involved in violence that erupted after PTI chief was pick­ed up.

On Saturday, Sharif said, "it is time to do or die or now or never", reports Dawn.

He has blamed the PTI chief and his followers for arson and violent attacks said, "The real culprits who showed this kind of enmity against the motherland should be arrested and produced in anti-terrorism courts under the relevant laws. These elements should be arrested immediately, without fear or favour".

 The PM released a statement on Twitter which said that all those involved in facilitating, abetting and perpetrating the disgraceful incidents of arson, ransacking, sabotage and damaging public and private properties will be arrested, says Dawn.

Sharif said all available technical and intelligence resources were being deployed to chase down these arsonists, as he vowed to make it a "test case for the government".

"The cases of vandalism will be tried by anti-terrorism courts," the premier said, adding that the law minister had been instructed to increase the number of such courts for the purpose.

He alleged that PTI Chairman Imran Khan and his "armed followers" acted like the enemies of Pakistan.

"It is now or never," said the prime minister who vowed to show no mercy towards the attackers who "showed enmity against the motherland".

The prime minister said the whole nation, except Khan and his armed followers were "in an utter state of grief over the painful incidents".

According to Reuters, at least eight people were killed in the violence, a spasm of unrest in a country that is facing economic crisis, with record inflation, anaemic growth and delayed IMF funding.

 

World+Biz

Shehbaz Sharif / Pakistan / Imran Khan

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Brac/Sarkar Pratik

Anima Rani Sarkar fought two cyclones. Now she has to brace for the third one

18h | Features
Photo: Courtesy

3 heartwarming Mother's Day gifts to brighten her day

20h | Brands
A boy rides past a paramilitary check post, that was set afire by the supporters of Pakistan&#039;s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, during a protest against his arrest, in Karachi, Pakistan 9 May, 2023. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Pakistan faces another lost decade as the army takes on Khan

20h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'Money and resources have to be provided': Dr Mathur on achieving 30x30 target in Bangladesh

21h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

Congress sweeps majority mark in Karnataka

14h | TBS World
St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

St. Martin at great risk in 'Mocha'

15h | TBS Today
SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

SAU researcher's discovery of canned hilsa

13h | TBS Food
Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

Bhabnagara marks 10 years of Shadhusongo

17h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter
Economy

bKash posts Tk35.85 crore net profit in first quarter

2
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

3
Photo: Salahuddin Ahmed
Bangladesh

Dhaka to have 15 makeshift cattle markets for Eid-ul-Azha

4
Anuv Jain. Photo: Collected
Splash

Anuv Jain to perform live in Dhaka

5
Sher-e-Bangla Agricultural University’s researchers have recently developed canned ‘shorshe ilish’, which will be available in the market at an affordable price. (From left) Asst. Professor Masud Rana, entrepreneur Abed Ahsan Sagar and Professor Dr Kazi Ahsan Habib holding canned hilsha. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

Hilsa in a can: Year-round supply of our favourite fish now a reality

6
Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Bushra Afreen becomes first chief heat officer in Bangladesh