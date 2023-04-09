Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases in these Indian states

South Asia

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:57 am

Related News

Masks are back amid rapid spike in Covid cases in these Indian states

Hindustan Times
09 April, 2023, 09:55 am
Last modified: 09 April, 2023, 09:57 am
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected
A man gets a Covid-19 test in Delhi. Photo: Collected

With the rising cases of Covid over the last few days triggers an alarming situation, several Indian states have issued Covid guidelines and made masks mandatory again.

India on Saturday reported 6,155 new Covid-19 cases, up from Friday's tally of 6,050 infections, taking the total tally at 4,47,51,259. According to the data released by the health ministry on Saturday, there are 31,194 active cases in the country. 11 new deaths were reported due to Covid on Saturday which took the Covid-19 related death toll to 5,30,954.

Indian Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Friday chaired a review meeting with health ministers of all states and Union Territories and urged to conduct mock drills at public and private hospitals on April 10 and 11 to assess their preparedness in handling a surge in the Covid cases.

Kerala

Amid the heavy surge in Covid cases in the state, Health minister Veena George on Saturday announced to make masks mandatory for pregnant women, the elderly and those with lifestyle diseases. Kerala on Saturday reported 1,801 Covid cases.

Th minister after holding a high-level meeting to review the situation said that the Covid-related deaths are mostly reported in people above 60 years and those with lifestyle diseases such as diabetes.

Haryana

Haryana government has made wearing face masks mandatory for citizens in public places, where there is a gathering of more than 100 people, government offices, malls, etc. Haryana on Friday reported 407 fresh Covid-19 cases. It also urged the citizens to opt for Covid appropriate behaviour and adhere to the SOPs.

Puducherry

The Puducherry administration on Friday made mask wearing compulsory in public places like on the beach road, parks and theatres, with immediate effect owing to the rise in number of Covid-19 cases.

People working in hospitals, hotels, restaurants, liquor shops, hospitality and entertainment sectors, government offices and commercial establishments should compulsorily wear masks, the bulletin added.

According to the health bulletin, all educational institutions are also advised to to scrupulously follow Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) and ensure cent per cent vaccination. Students, teachers and other staff should wear masks compulsorily.

Coronavirus chronicle / World+Biz

India / COVID-19

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Raisa Adiba. Illustration: TBS

How language discriminatory towards women is normalised in families, workplaces

1h | Thoughts
Policymakers are concerned that increased profit margins may have a big role to play in inflation. Photo: Reuters

How company profits are keeping prices high

40m | Panorama
Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

Rose By Nizhu: Bespoke, floral and a whole lot of personal

2h | Mode
Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

Levaus Jewelry & Lifestyle: A treasure trove of vintage ornaments

1h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

How Caffaine Beats Sleep?

35m | TBS Stories
Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

Nahida’s flowers in fashion attires

40m | TBS Stories
FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

FBI has arrested more than 100 cybercriminals

15h | Tech Talk
GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

GPT-4 will give food recipes by looking at ingredients!

20h | Tech Talk

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
BB governor bans bank iftar parties
Banking

BB governor bans bank iftar parties

4
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs