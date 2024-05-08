Four arrested for duping young Indian men into fighting for Russia in Ukraine

South Asia

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:57 pm

Related News

Four arrested for duping young Indian men into fighting for Russia in Ukraine

The four Indian nationals arrested were a translator, a person facilitating visa processing and the booking of airline tickets as well as two "main recruiters" for the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu

Reuters
08 May, 2024, 02:55 pm
Last modified: 08 May, 2024, 02:57 pm
A man walks past India&#039;s Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters building in New Delhi, India, March 6, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File Photo
A man walks past India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) headquarters building in New Delhi, India, March 6, 2018. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/ File Photo

India's federal police said four people linked to a network of human traffickers have been arrested, accused of luring young men to Russia with the promise of lucrative jobs or university admissions only to force them to fight in the war in Ukraine.    

About 35 Indian men were duped in this manner, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) said in March.

The four Indian nationals arrested were a translator, a person facilitating visa processing and the booking of airline tickets as well as two "main recruiters" for the southern states of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the CBI said on Tuesday. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The investigation "is continuing against other accused persons who are part of this international network of human traffickers," the CBI said. 

The families of two Indian men who were killed in the war have told Reuters they had gone to Russia expecting to work as "helpers" in the army. 

India's foreign ministry says each case has been "strongly taken up" with Russia. Moscow has not responded to repeated requests from Reuters for comment.    

India has refused to condemn Russia over the war, calling instead for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict. The two countries have enjoyed a close relationship for decades, trading in items from fighter jets to tea. 

India has also increased its purchase of cheap Russian oil since the war, with Moscow emerging as its top oil supplier in the last financial year for the second year in a row. 
 

Top News / World+Biz / Europe

India / Russia-Ukraine war

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

5h | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

5h | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

8h | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

Helpless retired Japanese and South Korean people

29m | Videos
United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

United States gave reasons for blocking the shipment of arms

1h | Videos
Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

Altadighi’s fate: How a conservation project wreaks havoc on a national park

3h | Videos
The future of whales is under threat

The future of whales is under threat

4h | Videos