India interested to finance Bangladesh's Teesta project: FM Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh

UNB
09 May, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 02:31 pm

Related News

India interested to finance Bangladesh's Teesta project: FM Hasan Mahmud

Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi, Hasan said the PM will definitely visit India.

UNB
09 May, 2024, 02:25 pm
Last modified: 09 May, 2024, 02:31 pm
File photo of Foreign Minister Md Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB
File photo of Foreign Minister Md Hasan Mahmud. Photo: UNB

India has expressed interest in financing Bangladesh's Teesta project, Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud said today (9 May).

"You know we have taken a big project on Teesta. India wants to finance this project. It will have to be implemented in line with our needs. We want to see our needs fulfilled," Hasan told reporters after a meeting with Indian Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He made the remarks when asked whether they discussed the Teesta issue. "We have discussed the Teesta issue," the foreign minister said.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Regarding Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's visit to New Delhi, Hasan said the PM will definitely visit India.

"Elections are underway in India. A new government will be formed after the election and then the date will be finalised for the visit," he said.

Asked whether the PM would go to India or China first, the foreign minister smiled and said Delhi is close to Bangladesh in terms of geographical distance.

Diplomatic sources indicate that PM Hasina's visit to India is planned for early July if not possible at the end of June, after the conclusion of the neighbouring country's election.

Pre-election surveys suggest a strong showing for the coalition led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is widely anticipated to secure re-election.

In January, Modi extended warm congratulations to PM Hasina on her electoral victory, expressing hopes for the continued strengthening of the historically close ties between India and Bangladesh.

The last bilateral engagement between the two prime ministers occurred during the G-20 Leaders Summit in September 2023, where Bangladesh was a guest country.

Modi is expected to extend invitations to South Asian and BIMSTEC country leaders for his swearing-in ceremony, fostering regional cooperation.

Regarding border killings, the foreign minister said there is no deficit of willingness at the government and political level to end border killings.

"We have discussed the issue in detail. We have laid emphasis on the use of non-lethal weapons," Hasan said.

He said border forces have been instructed and they are using non-lethal weapons following the instructions.

However, the foreign minister said it is similar to lethal weapons when used from close proximity.

"They have no lack of sincerity. We have to work more on this issue," he said.

Hasan said they also discussed both physical and people-to-people connectivity.

He said they have discussed cooperation with India to import hydropower from Nepal and Bhutan through India.

They also discussed ways to further ease visa regime so that people can move freely strengthening people to people relations.

India has the highest visa issuing center in Bangladesh and they are very sincere to ensure that people get visa quickly, Hasan said.

He said Bangladesh-India relations are multifaceted and the relations reached to a new height under the leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and her Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. "We have an excellent relations with India."

Earlier, the Indian foreign secretary had a meeting with Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina at his office today morning.

Vinay Kwatra, who arrived in Dhaka on Wednesday evening, is scheduled to leave Dhaka today (9 May).

Top News

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud / India / Teesta

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Engaging with children in reading during their early years not only instills the habit in them but also strengthens the bond between parents and children. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

For the love of books: How to get our children to read

1d | Pursuit
Illustration: TBS

The art of sharing personal information with colleagues

1d | Pursuit
Since 2019, BANCAT has positively impacted hundreds of patients through numerous initiatives, driven by its core mission of providing care, instilling hope, and fostering strength. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

BANCAT: One man’s mission to change cancer care in Bangladesh

1d | Panorama
Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

1d | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

How Air Force pilots parachute out of crashing aircraft in Ctg

32m | Videos
Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

Why did Russia announce nuclear weapons exercise?

1h | Videos
Various initiatives to save wildlife

Various initiatives to save wildlife

2h | Videos
Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

Japans unveils world’s first 6G device

3h | Videos