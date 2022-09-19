India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days

South Asia

Reuters
19 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 05:34 pm

Related News

India's monsoon to start its retreat in next two days

Reuters
19 September, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 19 September, 2022, 05:34 pm
Fishermen prepare to cast their nets during a sudden downpour at Fort Kochi beach in the southern state of Kerala, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V
Fishermen prepare to cast their nets during a sudden downpour at Fort Kochi beach in the southern state of Kerala, India, May 28, 2018. REUTERS/Sivaram V

India's monsoon season is set to enter its withdrawal phase in the next two days, the state-run weather office said on Monday, after a vigorous spell of rains towards the tail end of the four-month season.

Conditions are becoming favourable for withdrawal of the monsoon from parts of the northwest, the state-run India Meteorological Department said.

The monsoon, vital for India because almost half of its farmland lacks irrigation, usually starts retreating from the desert state of Rajasthan in the west by mid-September. Summer rains first lash India's southern Kerala coast in June.

Top News / World+Biz

India / India Flood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Can the Bangladesh economy afford trade in local currencies?

8h | Panorama
Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

Google Pixel 7 Ultra to arrive next month; new camera details leaked

9h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

'Bangladesh can settle only 10% of its trade with China and India with local currency'

8h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

'A reserve full of less acceptable currencies will not benefit us'

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

The decision of King Charles III that is being discussed and criticized

44m | Videos
Fastest trains in the world

Fastest trains in the world

21h | Videos
Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

Vespa Club Bangladesh hosts friendly football match marking World Cup

21h | Videos
How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

How changes in the dollar market will affect business and reserve

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladesh-born Nabeel is disrupting NYC’s food delivery industry

2
Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation
Stocks

Shakib Al Hasan’s company involved in stock manipulation

3
The Nigerians have learnt Bangla so that they can bargain better with the sellers of the cloth market. They buy clothes in bulk and send them directly to Nigeria. Photos: TBS
Panorama

From Bangabazar to Nigeria: How undocumented Nigerians set up an RMG export business 

4
Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 
World+Biz

Richard Lynn: A controversial author with racist takes on South Asian intelligence 

5
Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation
Stocks

Hiru, associates fined Tk10.89cr for share manipulation

6
No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  
Stocks

No tax on capital gains for individual investors in bourses: NBR  