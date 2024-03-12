India rejects China's objections to Modi's visit to Himalayan border state

South Asia

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:15 pm

Related News

India rejects China's objections to Modi's visit to Himalayan border state

The Indian foreign ministry's comments came a day after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing was firmly opposed to Modi's activities in the region and has lodged a diplomatic protest with India

Reuters
12 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Last modified: 12 March, 2024, 01:15 pm
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi attends an extended-format meeting of heads of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states at a summit in Samarkand, Uzbekistan September 16, 2022. Foreign Ministry of Uzbekistan/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION

India on Tuesday rejected Chinese objections to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's weekend visit to Arunachal Pradesh, saying the northeastern border state has always been "an integral and inalienable part of India".

The Indian foreign ministry's comments came a day after Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said Beijing was firmly opposed to Modi's activities in the region and has lodged a diplomatic protest with India.

Modi visited Arunachal Pradesh on Saturday to inaugurate infrastructure projects, including a tunnel that will provide all-weather connectivity to the strategically located border area of Tawang.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The tunnel is expected to ensure faster and smoother movement of troops in the frontier region.

China claims Arunachal Pradesh to be a part of southern Tibet. New Delhi rejects the claim, saying Arunachal Pradesh has always been a part of India.

"Indian leaders visit Arunachal Pradesh from time to time, as they visit other states of India. Objecting to such visits or India's developmental projects does not stand to reason," said Randhir Jaiswal, India's foreign ministry spokesperson.

"Further, it will not change the reality that the state of Arunachal Pradesh was, is, and will always be an integral and inalienable part of India."

The nuclear-armed neighbours share a 3,000-km (1,860 mile) frontier, much of it poorly demarcated. At least 20 Indian soldiers and four Chinese troops were killed in 2020 in clashes elsewhere along their border in the western Himalayas.

Both militaries have fortified positions and deployed extra troops and equipment along the border since, having been uneasy neighbours for decades after a bloody border war in 1962.

Last year, China ratcheted up tensions with India by giving Chinese names to 11 locations in Arunachal Pradesh.

World+Biz

India / Narendra Modi

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Which is the best asset class to invest in 2024?

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Last minute Ramadan preparations

1d | Features
Approximately 4.5 lakh roofs in Dhaka city and an increasing number of homeowners are transforming these once-neglected spaces into rooftop gardens. Photo: Courtesy

Gardening services shaping a greener Dhaka skyline

1d | Panorama
From the front, the Touring looks completely identical to the sedan. Photo: MD Abu Saeed Miad

2019 Toyota Corolla Touring: The most exquisite and economic wagon in the market

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

Smile on the face of the farmer with the use of solar panels

1h | Videos
Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

Delicious tandoori chicken for iftar

7m | Videos
Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

Protests by PTI supporters across Pakistan

2h | Videos
Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

Elon Musk's X is bringing an app to watch videos on TV’s

3h | Videos