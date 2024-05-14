Narendra Modi files Lok Sabha polls nomination from Varanasi

Politics

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:22 pm

Related News

Narendra Modi files Lok Sabha polls nomination from Varanasi

Hindustan Times
14 May, 2024, 01:20 pm
Last modified: 14 May, 2024, 01:22 pm
India&#039;s Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves on the day he votes during the third phase of the general election, in Ahmedabad, India, May 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo
India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves on the day he votes during the third phase of the general election, in Ahmedabad, India, May 7, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Adnan Abidi/File Photo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday filed his nomination for the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi.

A viral video shows Modi, flanked by Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, walking into the office of the district magistrate and handing him over his documents. The officer graciously accepts the documents, greets PM Modi and offers him a seat. A priest also accompanied Modi to the officer's chamber.

Narendra Modi, originally from Gujarat, first contested the Lok Sabha elections from Varanasi in 2014. This is the third time he is in the fray from the most important spiritual center in Hinduism.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Ahead of filing nomination, Modi offered prayers at the iconic Dashashwamedh Ghat on the banks of the holy river Ganga. He also visited the ancient Kaal Bhairav temple.

He performed aarti at the Dashashwamedh Ghat.

After praying at the Ghat, Modi rode a cruise ship to the Namo Ghat. He later reached the famous temple, where he prayed before the deity amid chanting of vedic mantras.

Yogi Adityanath accompanied Modi to the temple.

Ahead of the visit, PM Modi wrote on X that his relationship with Kashi (ancient name of Varanasi) is "incomparable".

"My relationship with my Kashi is amazing, inseparable and incomparable... all I can say is that it cannot be expressed in words," he said.

On Monday, PM Modi carried out a dazzling roadshow in the streets of the ancient city. Today, he posted a clip from the event and said "my family members of Kashi" showered "love and blessings on me".

Earlier today, several BJP leaders, union ministers and chief ministers of BJP and NDA-ruled states, including Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, arrived in Varanasi to accompany Modi to the collectorate.

He will today hold a meeting with BJP workers at the Rudraksha Convention Centre.

Voting for the Varanasi Lok Sabha elections will take place on 1 June.

 

Top News / World+Biz / South Asia

Narendra Modi / Elections / Vote

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

A glimpse inside a modern airport control room. Photo: Collected

The unsung air traffic controllers

4h | Panorama
The moral compass goes astray when making money is involved. Photo: vecteezy

Doing right is hard when doing wrong is profitable

1d | Panorama
Not only natural dyes, MiAA also works with natural fabrics like cotton, silk, and endi silk. Photo: Courtesy

MiAA: Bringing back class in luxury

1d | Panorama
Mother and child painting by Kate Ahn. Photo: Collected

It only takes a Mother - for Mother's Day

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

Did Putin signal World War III?

Did Putin signal World War III?

18m | Videos
The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

The popularity of friendship marriage is increasing in Japan

2h | Videos
What is ROBUST AI?

What is ROBUST AI?

2h | Videos
Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

Hybrid bitter gourd farming increases in Mymensingh region

4h | Videos