India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

South Asia

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:43 am

Related News

India jumps on NFT craze with Bollywood star Bachchan's auction

On Bachchan's virtual auction block will be audio and art by the star including poetry recitals, movie posters and digital portraits

BSS/AFP
02 November, 2021, 10:35 am
Last modified: 02 November, 2021, 10:43 am
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected
Amitabh Bachchan. Photo: Collected

Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan became the first Indian celebrity to join the global NFT craze by launching an auction of his digital memorabilia on Monday.

Non-fungible tokens -- unique digital objects such as drawings or animations -- have soared in popularity in recent months.

Investors and wealthy collectors have clamoured to get involved in the latest digital craze, which relies on the same blockchain technology that powers cryptocurrencies and cannot be forged or otherwise manipulated.

On Bachchan's virtual auction block will be audio and art by the star including poetry recitals, movie posters and digital portraits.

"The NFTs will offer the audience a chance to own an original piece of rare and cherished moments of my life," the 79-year-old said in a statement.

The three-day auction is open to bidders globally and will close at midday (0630 GMT) Wednesday.

 Analysts said the auction could give a hint of the potential appetite for digital collectables among India's 1.3 billion people.

 "It is still at a very nascent stage but a lot more celebrities, artists and sportsmen are getting into it," said Kashif Raza, founder of crypto- education platform Bitinning.

 "If Amitabh Bachchan is talking about NFTs on social media and elsewhere, more people will get to know about it," he told AFP.

Several other high-profile Indians, including fellow Bollywood megastar Salman Khan and cricketer Rishabh Pant, are also planning to hold NFT auctions.

Top News / World+Biz

non-fungible token (NFT) / Amitabh Bacchan / bollywood

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

Shabaz Khan Mosque: Rare remaining Mughal Mosque in city

20h | Videos
History of Halloween

History of Halloween

20h | Videos
Breast cancer awareness

Breast cancer awareness

20h | Videos
Why Facebook is Meta?

Why Facebook is Meta?

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Pixabay.
Infrastructure

Govt seeks Korean investment for Tongi-Jhilmil subway

2
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

3
Logo of Unilever. Picture: Collected
Corporates

Unilever Bangladesh searching for future business leaders

4
'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun
Sports

'Bangladesh is always in my blood and my mind': Margarita Mamun

5
TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 
Food

TOP 5 FRIED CHICKEN: The ultimate guide to becoming a fried chicken connoisseur 

6
A variety of wall clocks are sold wholesale for a minimum price of Tk100. Photo: Noor-A-Alam
Panorama

Time slows for Patuatuli’s watch sellers 