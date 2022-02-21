India-Bangladesh Friendship dialogue: Talks between nations a good example for the world, says Punjab governor

"Bangladesh and India are not just geographical neighbours, but also have a common legacy of history and culture and a robust intellectual heritage," he added

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit said that the 10th round of the India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue held in Shimla over the past three days is a positive symbolism of the mutuality of friendship and common shared interests between the two countries.

He was addressing delegates of India and Bangladesh at Hotel Mount View in Sector 10 during their visit to Chandigarh on Sunday (20 February).

"I believe that such interactions will strengthen the bilateral ties between the two countries," said Purohit.

"Bangladesh and India are not just geographical neighbours, but also have a common legacy of history and culture and a robust intellectual heritage," he added.

"The India-Bangladesh Friendship Dialogue is a good example of how the two countries are trying to work out a mutually beneficial relationship. In fact, it is a wonderful example of mutual cooperation and co-existence on the strength of shared dreams," the UT administrator further said.

Senior leaders present on the occasion included State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam; Ram Madhav, member of the Governing Council of the India Foundation and ASM Shamsul Arefin, chairman, Bangladesh Foundation for Regional Studies and chief coordinator, Friends of Bangladesh.

The Bangladeshi delegate presented a book to the Purohit on Bangladesh celebrating the country's 50 years of liberation.

