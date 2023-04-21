Gunmen kill five Indian soldiers in Kashmir

South Asia

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:22 am

Related News

Gunmen kill five Indian soldiers in Kashmir

Grenades were also likely thrown at the vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the region, causing it to catch fire, the army said

TBS Report
21 April, 2023, 10:15 am
Last modified: 21 April, 2023, 10:22 am
Photo: Collected from Reuters
Photo: Collected from Reuters

Five Indian soldiers were killed and another was injured in a militant attack in the Jammu and Kashmir region, the Indian Army said on Thursday (20 April). 

Grenades were also likely thrown at the vehicle in the Rajouri sector of the region, causing it to catch fire, the army said. One soldier was severely wounded, reports Reuters

"Operations are in progress to locate the perpetrators," the army said in a statement.

A defence ministry source said Army Chief General Manoj Pande has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on the attack.

Kashmir is claimed in full but ruled in part by nuclear-armed neighbours India and Pakistan. Militants in the region under India's control have for decades fought security forces.

In August last year, militants attacked an Indian army post in Rajouri, killing three soldiers, while two attackers died in the shootout.

New Delhi has long accused Pakistan of stoking a decades-long insurgency in Kashmir. Islamabad denies that accusation, saying it only provides diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris seeking self-determination.

Top News / World+Biz

Indian Army / Kashmir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Rana Plaza collapse, one of the deadliest industrial accidents in modern human history, was a watershed moment that ushered in substantial improvements in the RMG sector. However, many survivors still remain in a dire state. Photo: Reuters

'People remember us once every year. But we live this life year long'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

'I cannot keep a job because I fear the building will collapse'

1h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

In the land of Dead Sea: Six magical days in Jordan

1d | Explorer
The hanging electric wires above the aisle in between Noor Mansion and Gawsia Market look unwelcoming, if not outright terrifying. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

An evening at Dhaka's 'extremely risky' shopping centres 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

What is the future of digital marketing in the age of AI?

14h | TBS Stories
What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

What's in Chattogram’s first commercial turf court

13h | TBS SPORTS
Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

Baisakhi Fair at Bangla Academy premises

19h | TBS Stories
GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

GreyLo: An artistic step in footwear

15h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt
Economy

Fall of a business empire: Habib Group leaves 30 lenders in peril with Tk4,000cr debt

2
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

3
Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back
Banking

Take loans, leave country: How some Ctg businesses avoid paying back

4
Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays
Bangladesh

Biman offers domestic air tickets for Tk3,000 during Eid holidays

5
Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee
Economy

Dhaka, Delhi close to start trading in taka, rupee

6
Photo: Courtesy
South Asia

Unique Group to build Taj and Vivanta hotels in Dhaka