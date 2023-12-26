Farooq Abdullah's warning: 'India could meet the same fate as Gaza if…'

Jammu & Kashmir National Conference President Farooq Abdullah said India could meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israeli forces, if it doesn't find a solution through dialogue with Pakistan.

In the statement, which is expected to draw reactions from the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party at the Centre, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister also said, "If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress."

"Atal Bihari Vajpayee (former PM) had said we can change our friends but not our neighbours. If we remain friendly with our neighbours, both will progress. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also said war is not an option now and the matters should be resolved through dialogue," news agency ANI quoted Abdullah as saying.

"Where is the dialogue? Nawaz Sharif is about to become the PM (of Pakistan) and they are saying that we are ready to talk (with India), but what is the reason why we are not ready to talk? If we do not find a solution through dialogue, we will meet the same fate as Gaza and Palestine, which are being bombed by Israel...," Abdullah added.

Abdullah's statement comes against the the drop of recent incidents in which five Indian Army soldiers were killed in an ambush in Poonch, a retired police officer was shot dead inside a Baramulla mosque and three civilians were found dead after they were detained by troops for questioning.

Earlier, Abdullah slammed the BJP's claims of normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir since its special status was revoked in 2019.

"Shouting normalcy or propagating tourist arrivals as peace will not finish terrorism. They were claiming that terrorism has finished with the abrogation of Article 370 (in 2019) but four years down the line, terrorism is still there and will not finish till we try to understand its root cause," he had said on Sunday.

"I regret the killing (of the officer). Those who are claiming normalcy are silent... they tried to heal the wounds in a superficial manner rather than addressing the root cause. The commoners should understand that we are losing our soldiers, officers and commoners," Abdullah said.