General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army

South Asia

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:38 pm

Related News

General Asim Munir takes charge as chief of Pakistan's powerful army

Reuters
29 November, 2022, 08:35 pm
Last modified: 29 November, 2022, 08:38 pm
Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over the baton of command over to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir (L), during a ceremony at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 29, 2022. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)/Handout via REUTERS
Outgoing Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa hands over the baton of command over to the newly appointed Army Chief General Asim Munir (L), during a ceremony at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, Pakistan November 29, 2022. Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR)/Handout via REUTERS

General Asim Munir on Tuesday took charge as Pakistan's new army chief, a key change of command in an institution that plays a huge influential role in the governance of the nuclear-armed nation.

Munir, who was named as the new chief last week, takes control at a time when the army has been drawn into a political showdown between the government and former Prime Minister Imran Khan, even as the country faces an economic crisis.

"I am certain that his (Munir's) appointment will prove positive for the army and the country," outgoing chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said at a handover ceremony at the army's General Headquarters in the garrison city of Rawalpindi.

Bajwa, who served as chief for six years, has recently drawn the ire of Khan and his supporters, who claimed that the army played a part in his ouster from premiership in April in a no-confidence vote. The army has denied any role.

"General Asim Munir's first priority is to restore the relationship of respect and love between the nation and the military leadership," Asad Umar, a senior Khan aide, said on Twitter on Tuesday.

Khan, meanwhile, has said he would continue with his campaign to press the government to hold early elections. He has also threatened to dissolve provincial assemblies under his party's control, which could lead to a constitutional crisis.

Munir also faces a possible resurgence of militant activity in the country, with the Pakistani Taliban announcing a day earlier that it will no longer abide by a months-long ceasefire with the government.

Top News / World+Biz

Pakistan Army / General Asim Munir

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Nobel prize winner economists Ben Bernanke, Douglas Diamond and Philip Dybvig.

What we can learn about the current crisis from the works of the 2022 Nobel Prize winners in Economics

7h | Thoughts
Of the 1,700 MW of solar projects approved in Bangladesh, less than 200 MW actually made it to commercial operation date (COD). Photo: Spectra Solar Park Limited

Is land acquisition the real reason behind the unbearable delay of solar projects?

10h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Incorporating spirituality in your home interior

10h | Habitat
Established in 1984 by Fauzia Amin Neena, Kanishka is a pioneering name in the shari industry of Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Kanishka: 38 years of giving Taant a new identity

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

Kosovo-Bangladesh companies should explore joint ventures: Envoy

1h | Videos
Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

Russian strikes leave 1B Ukrainians without power as temperatures plummet

1h | Videos
Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

Gio Reyna follows dad, mom as he made his World Cup debut for USA

1h | Videos
It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

It is the right time to invest in real estate: Anwara Landmark' MD

2h | Videos

Most Read

1
Loan disbursement trend of Islami bank
Banking

How a 24-year-old greenhorn is 'blessed' with a Tk900cr loan

2
Muslim pilgrims circle the Kaaba and pray at the Grand Mosque ahead of the annual haj pilgrimage, in the holy city of Mecca, Saudi Arabia July 6, 2022. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Bangladesh

32-storey ship set to carry Hajj pilgrims from Chattogram

3
Representational Image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Airport Road partially closed to commuters for 72hrs

4
Picture: TBS/SAP
Infrastructure

Govt to decide on metro rail inauguration Sunday

5
Apparel orders pick up after three dull months
RMG

Apparel orders pick up after three dull months

6
Photo: TBS
Transport

Dhaka traffic comes to a standstill