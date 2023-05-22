Imran accuses Pak army chief of hindering his return to power, denies personal conflict

Former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan, in an exclusive interview with Al Jazeera, has expressed that he does not harbour any personal grievances against the country's army chief.

However, he accused Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir of attempting to impede his path to reclaiming power.

Imran made these statements amid escalating tensions between his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party and the government, which he believes are aimed at crushing his party's prospects in the upcoming polls.

In the interview on Saturday (20 May), Imran stated, "I have no problem with him, but he seems to have a problem with me," referring to General Munir.

He further added, "I haven't done anything to antagonise the army chief, but there is something he has against me which I don't know," reiterating his previous claim that General Munir was behind his arrest.

Speaking from his residence in Lahore, Imran accused the police of arresting approximately 7,500 protestors believed to be affiliated with his PTI party.

In response, he called on his supporters to remain peaceful in the face of potential arrests.

Imran warned that the current government, led by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, would exploit instances of violence to crack down on opposition activists and leaders.

Imran, who has been staying at his Zaman Park residence since 13 May after being released on bail, emphasised that despite the potential for arrest, his movement and ideas could not be suppressed.

He said, "You know, there are about 150 cases on me, so I could be arrested any time. But the point is, you cannot arrest an idea whose time has come."

The arrest of Imran Khan on 9 May sparked widespread unrest, culminating in a mob allegedly consisting of his supporters storming and setting fire to the residence of a top military commander in Lahore.