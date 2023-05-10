Pakistan descends into chaos after Imran Khan's arrest

If Pakistan thought it had dug itself out of an economic hole, then the arrest of Imran Khan mimics the best laid plans of men and mice.

The country is edging closer to a default with various reports hinting the International Monetary Fund is set to delay a bailout – a lifeline – following the political unrest sparked by the arrest of the former prime minister, reports Bloomberg.

"It looks increasingly difficult for Pakistan to avoid a default in the absence of fresh funding support coming in," said Eng Tat Low, an emerging-market sovereign analyst at Columbia Threadneedle Investments in Singapore.

"I am also growing more sceptical about whether an IMF deal is going to come through. Their heavy debt amortisation against precarious reserves would suggest default is imminent," he added.

The economic woes may be the least of the worries for the Southeast Asian nation, as nationwide protests have left at least six people dead and thousands arrested following Khan's detention.

Local news media reported three deaths while BBC reported that eight people have died across the country in the protests.

And there is much more to the story.

'A black chapter'

The Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) of Pakistan stated on Wednesday that 9 May will be remembered as a "black chapter," referring to the protests "targeting army property and installations" that occurred following the arrest of PTI Chairman Imran Khan the previous day, and has promised stern actions against rioters.

The ISPR said on the one hand, "these miscreants evoke the nation's emotions for achieving their limited and selfish objectives and on the other hand, they deceive people, continuing to highlight the army's importance".

"This is an example of hypocrisy," it stated.

Military media claimed that "this group wearing a political cloak" achieved what enemies had not in 75 years, all "in the lust for power."

"The army showed patience and restraint and exercised extreme tolerance, not even caring about its reputation, in the larger interest of the country," it said.

"The Army's mature response thwarted this conspiracy. We are well aware that behind it were orders, directives and complete pre-planning by some sinister party leadership," the statement added.

It said it had identified the protests' organisers and political activists, and that they would be punished severely "as per the law and all these evil elements will now be responsible for the consequences."

"Any further attack on the army, including all law enforcement agencies, military and state installations and properties will be severely retaliated, the responsibility of which will be on this very group that wants to push Pakistan into a civil war and has expressed it multiple times.

"No one can be allowed to incite people and take the law into their hands," the army's media wing added.

The ISPR statement came one day after paramilitary forces whisked away the PTI chief from the Islamabad High Court premises in connection with the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) will keep him in custody for the next eight days. The former premier had gone to seek bail in multiple First Information Reports (FIRs) registered against him.

Unrest unfolds across country

Following Imran's arrest, unrest unfolded between followers of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf and Pakistan's armed forces.

The protestors were further aggravated when news broke of the arrest of Asad Umar, secretary general of the former PM's party, who was detained by Pakistan's anti-terrorism force on Wednesday, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, an ambulance was wrecked by protesters after being set ablaze and demolished near Jinnah Park on Peshawar's GT road in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, according to a statement from an Edhi representative.

Those who were hurt were being taken to the hospital in the ambulance. The official added that another ambulance was also damaged but that no fatalities had been reported.

The police have said that nearly 270 people have been arrested in Karachi so far after protests broke out in the city following Imran Khan's arrest.

In another development, armed forces have been deployed in Punjab, Islamabad, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to maintain law and order situation following Imran's arrest, reports Dawn.

As unrest erupted following the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chairman (PTI) Imran Khan in a case involving land corruption, killing four protestors in Peshawar, the governments of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), and Balochistan on Wednesday requested assistance from the army to contain the damage, The News International Pakistan reported.

Police have arrested about 1,073 protestors in Punjab over allegations of rioting and violence.

A statement issued by the Punjab police spokespersons says video and CCTV footage are being used to identify and arrest "miscreants".

Additionally, authorities issued nationwide school closure orders and kept limiting access to social media sites like Twitter and Facebook.

In Pakistan's Sindh province, section 144 – a legal measure which bans gatherings of people – has been imposed, a notification said. Internet connectivity has also been suspended across Pakistan, media reports.

Inspector General (IG) Akbar Nasir Khan on Tuesday was quoted in a statement released by the Islamabad police department as claiming that Imran had been arrested in connection with a case involving allegations that the PTI chief and his wife illegally received billions of rupees from a real estate firm.

The police chief also said that the situation in Islamabad was "normal", adding that Section 144 had been imposed in the city and action would be taken against violators.