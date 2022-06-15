Eminent Indian judges write to SC to take action against demolition of houses, illegal detentions

South Asia

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:40 pm

Related News

Eminent Indian judges write to SC to take action against demolition of houses, illegal detentions

TBS Report
15 June, 2022, 03:35 pm
Last modified: 15 June, 2022, 03:40 pm
Photo: Hindustan Times
Photo: Hindustan Times

Three former Indian Supreme Court judges among 12 prominent persons have appealed to the court to take action against the "violence and repression by state authorities against Muslim citizens" protesting over BJP representatives' remarks on Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The eminent judges accused the Yogi government of "making a mockery of the Constitution".

The letter, sent to the Supreme Court on 14 June, specifically terms the bulldozing of houses of protesters "an unacceptable subversion of the rule of law", and requests the court to take suo motu cognizance, reports Nationalheraldindia.

Besides the former apex court judges B Sudarshan Reddy, V Gopala Gowda and AK Ganguly, by three former High Court judges and six lawyers also signed the letter.

The Prayagraj Development Authority had on June 12 bulldozed the home of Javed Ahmad, alleged to have been involved in the violent protests , held on 10 June, triggered by now-suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks on Prophet Mohammed.

The allegedly illegal properties of two persons accused of rioting were bulldozed in Saharanpur too.

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

"The coordinated manner in which the police and development authorities have acted lead(s) to the clear conclusion that demolitions are a form of collective extra-judicial punishment," the letter states.

"Videos of young men in police custody being beaten with lathis, houses of protestors being demolished without notice or any cause of action, and protestors from the minority Muslim community being chased and beaten by the police, are circulating on social media, shaking the conscience of the nation."

It further states that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's reported statements sanctioning action that "sets an example" further emboldened the police "to torture protestors".

"The mettle of the judiciary is tested in such critical times," the letter tells the Supreme Court. Saying that the judiciary has in the past "emerged with distinction as the custodian of the rights of the people", the letter cites examples of suo motu action by the Supreme Court, such as when migrant workers were forced to walk home during the 2020 Covid lockdown and the Pegasus spyware matter.

Signatories of the letter include Justice AP Shah, former Chief Justice of Delhi High Court and former chairperson of the Law Commission of India; Justice K Chandru, who served the Madras High Court, and Justice Mohammed Anwar, who served the Karnataka High Court.

Six senior lawyers are also part of the appeal - former law minister Shanti Bhushan, Prashant Bhushan, Indira Jaising, Chander Uday Singh, Sriram Panchu and Anand Grover.

Top News

Indian court / Defamatory Remarks against Prophet Mohammad / Protests

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

At what point are we willing to give machines a non-zero degree of sentience? Photo: Bloomberg

If AI ever becomes sentient, it will let us know

2h | Panorama
2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

2021 MG ZS 1.3 Turbo

3h | Wheels
Photo: Reuters

‘Stability in India is also in the interest of the neighbours, including Bangladesh’

5h | Panorama
Gouromoti, Amrapali, Bari-4 and Banana are the main mango variants in Sohel Rana’s orchard. Photo: Masum Billah

How embracing new variants turned Naogaon into the new ‘mango capital’

7h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

New technology to develop antioxidant rich mutton

1h | Videos
This artist creates art using unusual materials

This artist creates art using unusual materials

2h | Videos
More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

More sleep or less sleep, which will people choose?

6h | Videos
Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

Extra curriculum - beneficial or a waste time?

7h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani

2
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

3
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

4
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

5
Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble
Banking

Banks paid high dividends, now they are in trouble

6
Photo: Prime Minister&#039;s Office
Economy

Padma Bridge: A $500m boost to commercial vehicle market