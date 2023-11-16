Dhaka, Delhi ties stand out as model of relations: Jaishankar

UNB
16 November, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 16 November, 2023, 06:31 pm

In an interaction in London, he said the two countries have settled the land boundary and maritime border issues.

File photo of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
File photo of Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the relationship between Bangladesh and India today stands out as a model in terms of shared benefits.

The Indian minister made the remarks while responding to a question from Bangladesh High Commissioner to London Saida Muna Tasneem during a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber at the High Commission of India in London.

Jaishankar highlighted connectivity cooperation, energy supply and use of ports and noted that Bangladesh-India ties stand as model ties.

He concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, which he described as "timely" after a series of cross-party engagements amid "substantial progress" on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

Meanwhile at a weekly briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday said it is natural that various aspects of the broader global, regional and sub-regional security and geopolitical stability come up at the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi recently.

"It is a matter of these two countries (US-India) what will come as a topic of discussion," she said.

Responding to a question on Teesta water sharing agreement, the spokesperson said, "As you know, Bangladesh has continued its efforts to reach a consensus on the Teesta river water sharing agreement. If there is any progress in this context, we will inform you in due course," she added.

