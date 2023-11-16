Dhaka, Delhi ties stand out as model of relations: Jaishankar

Indian External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has said the relationship between Bangladesh and India today stands out as a model in terms of shared benefits.

In an interaction in London, he said the two countries have settled the land boundary and maritime border issues.

The Indian minister made the remarks while responding to a question from Bangladesh High Commissioner to London Saida Muna Tasneem during a conversation with journalist Lionel Barber at the High Commission of India in London.

Jaishankar highlighted connectivity cooperation, energy supply and use of ports and noted that Bangladesh-India ties stand as model ties.

He concluded his five-day visit to the UK on Wednesday, which he described as "timely" after a series of cross-party engagements amid "substantial progress" on the ongoing free trade agreement negotiations.

Meanwhile at a weekly briefing, Ministry of Foreign Affairs Spokesperson Seheli Sabrin on Thursday said it is natural that various aspects of the broader global, regional and sub-regional security and geopolitical stability come up at the India-U.S. 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue held in New Delhi recently.

"It is a matter of these two countries (US-India) what will come as a topic of discussion," she said.

Responding to a question on Teesta water sharing agreement, the spokesperson said, "As you know, Bangladesh has continued its efforts to reach a consensus on the Teesta river water sharing agreement. If there is any progress in this context, we will inform you in due course," she added.