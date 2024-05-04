Bangladesh eyes visa waiver, trade expansion with Egypt

TBS Report
04 May, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 May, 2024, 10:47 pm

Bangladesh eyes visa waiver, trade expansion with Egypt

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Foreign Minister Hasan Mahmud today (4 May) proposed mutual visa exemption and trade expansion with Egypt during a meeting with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Hassan Shoukry.

At the meeting, held on the sidelines of the opening session of the 15th Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Summit in Gambia, the Egyptian foreign minister initially agreed in principle to sign an agreement on diplomatic and official visa exemption, said a press release.

Besides, the foreign ministers also discussed other issues related to mutual interest, including increasing trade and investment between the two countries and the Rohingya crisis. 

They agreed to strengthen cooperation between the two countries by organising regular foreign office consultations.

The Egyptian foreign minister also assured that his government will give full support to the construction of the Chancery building of the Bangladesh mission in Egypt.

