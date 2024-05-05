Religious extremism must be firmly resisted: Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury

Everyone should be vigilant about those who speak extremist words and encourage extremism in our country, Chairman of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on the Ministry of Religious Affairs Mohammad Huchamuddin Chowdhury said today (4 May).

"Religious extremism must be firmly resisted," he said at a seminar titled "The Role of Religious Leaders in Countering Online Extremism" held at the capital's Jatiya Press Club.

Huchamuddin Chowdhury also requested the government to nationalise the jobs of only 550 imams-muezzins of government college mosques in Bangladesh.

"If the government pays attention, the imams-muezzins of the mosques will be able to play a good role in all the work of the state," he added.

Maulana Mohammad Abdur Razzak, an Islamic thinker, presided over the seminar.

Dr Mamun Al Mahtab Swapnil, head of the Department of Interventional Hepatology at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University, presented the keynote paper at the seminar.

Awlad Hossain, MP, Bashirul Alam, director general of the Islamic Foundation, Maulana Mufti Ruhul Amin, the chief khatib of Baitul Mokarram, and Maulana Ubaidur Rahman Khan Nadwi also were present among others at the event.