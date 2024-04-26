'BJP divided the country and people in the name of religion,' says an Indian Muslim voter

South Asia

Reuters
26 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 12:23 pm

Related News

'BJP divided the country and people in the name of religion,' says an Indian Muslim voter

“We have seen the BJP for 10 years. We have seen only hate speech, lies and unkept promises," he said

Reuters
26 April, 2024, 10:35 am
Last modified: 26 April, 2024, 12:23 pm
Saddam Husen voting in Bengalaru, April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters
Saddam Husen voting in Bengalaru, April 26, 2024. Photo: Reuters

Saddam Husen, a 32-year-old Muslim businessman, was one of the early voters waiting outside a polling booth in Bengaluru for the second phase of India's Lok Sabha elections today (26 April).

"We have seen the BJP for 10 years. We have seen only hate speech, lies and unkept promises. They have divided the country and people in the name of religion," he told Reuters.

"If you have a secular leader, the person will have the mindset to help everyone without worrying about their religion," Saddam added.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He said, "BJP promised jobs for many and money in accounts. Nothing has happened.

"The new leader should focus on unemployment, education, upliftment of the poor, tackling water scarcity, bringing back a peaceful environment and development for all," Saddam further said. 

Voting for the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began at 7am this morning in 88 constituencies across 12 Indian states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir).

India begins voting in second phase of giant election as Modi vs Gandhi campaign heats up

Around 106 million people are expected to vote today in the elections that are for India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

The results of the polls are due on 4 June.

The first phase of the polls that took place last Friday (19 April) saw more than 100 million people vote across 21 states and territories.

Top News / World+Biz

BJP / Indian Muslim / voter / Lok Sabha Election

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Mizanul H Chowdhury. Photo: Collected

'Learning naturally': MIT’s Mizanul Chowdhury exploring space science and art

3h | Features
The perception that the US condemns or punishes abuses by adversaries, such as Russia, but ignores or excuses those by friends, such as Israel, is widespread not only in Muslim countries and the Global South but also closer to home. Photo: Reuters

Biden must prove he doesn't have a double standard for Israel

3h | Panorama
Elderly man breaks down in tears amid the unbearable heatwave that is sweeping over the country. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

Special prayers at Baitul Mukarram Mosque for rainfall

21h | In Focus
The Blue Mosque in Istanbul has a typical Ottoman layout with a central dome surrounded by four semi-domes over the prayer hall. Photo: Collected

Bosphorus bliss: In the land of the Ottomans

23h | Explorer

More Videos from TBS

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

When will the fall of the capital market stop?

16h | Videos
Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

Xavi to stay at Barcelona with conditions

15h | Videos
`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

`The one who’s been keeping F1 racers safe for 24 years

17h | Videos
Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

Sharif is the champion of Jabbarer Boli Khela 2024

17h | Videos