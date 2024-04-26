'BJP divided the country and people in the name of religion,' says an Indian Muslim voter

Saddam Husen, a 32-year-old Muslim businessman, was one of the early voters waiting outside a polling booth in Bengaluru for the second phase of India's Lok Sabha elections today (26 April).

"We have seen the BJP for 10 years. We have seen only hate speech, lies and unkept promises. They have divided the country and people in the name of religion," he told Reuters.

"If you have a secular leader, the person will have the mindset to help everyone without worrying about their religion," Saddam added.

He said, "BJP promised jobs for many and money in accounts. Nothing has happened.

"The new leader should focus on unemployment, education, upliftment of the poor, tackling water scarcity, bringing back a peaceful environment and development for all," Saddam further said.

Voting for the second of seven-phase Lok Sabha elections began at 7am this morning in 88 constituencies across 12 Indian states and a Union territory (Jammu and Kashmir).

Around 106 million people are expected to vote today in the elections that are for India's lower house of parliament, the Lok Sabha.

The results of the polls are due on 4 June.

The first phase of the polls that took place last Friday (19 April) saw more than 100 million people vote across 21 states and territories.