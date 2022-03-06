Bangladesh, India to conduct study on economic partnership pact

South Asia

Hindustan Times
06 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 12:45 pm

Related News

Bangladesh, India to conduct study on economic partnership pact

The two countries have been making endeavours to deepen trade ties after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Bangladesh visit in March last year

Hindustan Times
06 March, 2022, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 06 March, 2022, 12:45 pm
Bangladesh, India to conduct study on economic partnership pact

Bangladesh and India have agreed to conduct a joint study on the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) at a commerce secretary-level talk on Friday, according to an official statement.

The Indian delegation led by commerce secretary BVR Subrahmanyam and the Bangladesh delegation under senior secretary Tapan Kanti Ghosh appreciated stronger bilateral ties between the two countries.

They noted significant growth in the bilateral trade between the two countries in recent years, the statement said.

On Friday, the two sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest, including development of railway and port infrastructure, border haats (markets), regional connectivity through multimodal transportation and harmonization of standards, the commerce ministry statement said on Saturday.

The two countries have been making endeavours to deepen trade ties after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bangladesh visit in March last year, and they are eager to negotiate a CEPA for mutual benefit, one official said, requesting anonymity. Modi had paid a state visit to Bangladesh in March 2021 and agreed to enhance bilateral trade.

Bangladesh is India's biggest trade partner in South Asia, according to the Indian foreign ministry. "Bilateral trade between India and Bangladesh has grown steadily over the last decade and the exports of Bangladesh have tripled over the last decade to cross $1 billion in 2018-19," a note prepared by the ministry said. "In the FY 2019-20, India's exports to Bangladesh were $8.2 billion and imports were $1.26 billion."

To facilitate trade between India and Bangladesh through railways, the two partners on Friday agreed to develop a container handling facility at Sirajganj Bazar, the commerce ministry statement said. For running freight trains between India and Bangladesh, a 900m new siding line is being constructed at Benapole, it added.

The two nations have approved a detailed project proposal (DPP) for the development of rail and road-based inland container depot at Ishwardi and plan to open border markets that were closed due to Covid restrictions, it said.

To boost trade, the two partners have agreed to launch the first meeting of the CEO forum soon, it said.

Bangladesh, which has a key place in India's Neighbourhood First policy, had invited Modi last year for celebrations marking three key events – the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, 50 years of diplomatic ties, and 50 years of Bangladesh's war of liberation.

Bangladesh / Top News

Bangladesh-India / Bangladesh-India cooperation / Economic partnership

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Russian attack suggests that Russia has stopped trying to win the global propaganda war. Photo: Bloomberg

Why Would Russia Attack a Nuclear Power Plant?

1h | Panorama
Some business conglomerates added helicopters to their fleet and turned it into a commercial service while others lent their helicopters to those who had gone commercial. Photo: Bashundhara Airways

Chartered helicopters: More convenience and status, less a viable business

3h | Panorama
Colourful yet soothing Spring/ Summer collection of Le Reve

Summer’s comfort in the colours of spring

4h | Mode
Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

Pastel musings at Sahar Rahman Couture

5h | Mode

More Videos from TBS

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

Cookies with 4 ingredients | Cookies Recipe Bangla

3h | Videos
Businessmen are interested in the resort business

Businessmen are interested in the resort business

3h | Videos
New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

New Bengali Film | Mosharraf Karim

4h | Videos
Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

Footage shows Russians preparing to enter Kyiv | Ukraine

4h | Videos

Most Read

1
Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharov
World+Biz

Finland or Sweden joining Nato would spark Russian response: Russia warns

2
Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port
Bangladesh

Bangladeshi sailor dies in missile attack on ship 'Banglar Samriddhi' at Ukraine port

3
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy speaks during the annual Munich Security Conference, in Munich, Germany February 19, 2022. Photo :Reuters
World+Biz

Ukraine 'left alone' to fight Russia: President Zelenskyy

4
Shahnaz Shimul. Photo: Courtesy
Splash

From beauty influencer to an entrepreneur, Shahnaz Shimul does it all

5
SWIFT off? Not so easy
Analysis

SWIFT off? Not so easy

6
Photo: Collected
Obituary

Denim mogul Nasir Uddin breathes his last