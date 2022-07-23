Bangladesh, India border forces focus on curbing trans-border crimes

South Asia

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:57 am

Related News

Bangladesh, India border forces focus on curbing trans-border crimes

They agreed to undertake joint efforts to curb trans-border crime by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols, enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments

TBS Report
23 July, 2022, 08:40 am
Last modified: 23 July, 2022, 08:57 am
52nd Director General level coordination conference between India and Bangladesh at Dhaka. (ANI/photo)
52nd Director General level coordination conference between India and Bangladesh at Dhaka. (ANI/photo)

The border guarding forces of Bangladesh and India on Thursday said they have agreed to focus on curbing trans-border crimes and taking all necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquility along the border, while building upon the mutual trust and harmony among BSF and BGB and both the countries.

On the concluding day of the four-day BGB-BSF director general-level meeting held at Dhaka, both sides appreciated each other's concerns and committed to settling different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels, according to a press release issued by the Border Security Force (BSF), reports PTI.

They agreed to undertake joint efforts to curb trans-border crime by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols, enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments, it said.

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault/border crime by intensifying public awareness programme, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programmes in vulnerable areas, educating border population about the sanctity of International Border (IB) and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB, the statement said.

The BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real time information and active anti-smuggling efforts.

They agreed to show zero tolerance towards any trans-border insurgent groups or suspected terrorist camps and take concurrent action in respective border based on real time information, the statement said.

The Joint Record of Discussions signed by the Directors General of both BSF and the BGB includes their joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols and enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments.

They also agreed to facilitate river bank protection works along the common bordering rivers as approved by the Joint River Commission based on mutual consensus and without unnecessary hindrance.

"Both sides also agreed to follow the laid down procedure and geographic/demographic realities on the ground while erecting Single Row Fence. Both sides agreed to work out a modality of the nodal officer-level engagements within the soonest possible timeframe based on the guidelines of respective higher authorities so that the pending developmental works can move forward."

DG-level talks between India and Bangladesh are held twice every year — once in India and once in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have.

Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.

Bangladesh / World+Biz

BSF-BGB Border Conference / BSF / BGB / BGB-BSF talks

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Causes of inflation

Causes of inflation

21h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

What do the consumers say?

21h | Panorama
A man waits inside a three-wheeler near a line to buy petrol from a fuel station, amid the country&#039;s economic crisis, in Colombo, Sri Lanka on 23 May 2022. Photo: Reuters

The worst inflation situations of all time

22h | Panorama
A move against dollar dominance. Photographer: Bloomberg

The mobile phone is Asia’s hedge against the dollar

22h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

How to save electricity to reduce load shedding

13h | Videos
How people with limited income are coping with inflation

How people with limited income are coping with inflation

13h | Videos
Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

Comparative trends of memorisation among urban and rural students

15h | Videos
Get the right curtains for your home

Get the right curtains for your home

15h | Videos

Most Read

1
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Energy

Check when load shedding will hit your area

2
Photo: Collected
Energy

Load shedding timing announced for areas under Desco including Gulshan, Uttara 

3
Graphic: TBS
Panorama

SMC shakes up the beverage market with new electrolyte drink

4
Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case
Bangladesh

Deepto TV MD secure bail, director among 3 sent to jail in a defamation case

5
Amanat Shah Lungi is the first brand to introduce stitched lungi in Bangladesh. Photo: Courtesy
Panorama

From Amanat Shah to Miah: Bangladesh’s lungi giant goes online

6
From buying house employee to owner of industrial group
Industry

From buying house employee to owner of industrial group