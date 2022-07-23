Bangladesh, India border forces focus on curbing trans-border crimes

The border guarding forces of Bangladesh and India on Thursday said they have agreed to focus on curbing trans-border crimes and taking all necessary measures to ensure peace and tranquility along the border, while building upon the mutual trust and harmony among BSF and BGB and both the countries.

On the concluding day of the four-day BGB-BSF director general-level meeting held at Dhaka, both sides appreciated each other's concerns and committed to settling different border issues amicably through continued, constructive and positive engagements at all levels, according to a press release issued by the Border Security Force (BSF), reports PTI.

They agreed to undertake joint efforts to curb trans-border crime by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols, enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments, it said.

The two sides also agreed to undertake joint efforts to bring down the number of incidents of assault/border crime by intensifying public awareness programme, undertaking appropriate socio-economic developmental programmes in vulnerable areas, educating border population about the sanctity of International Border (IB) and preventing criminals/inhabitants from crossing the IB, the statement said.

The BSF and the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) agreed to remain cautious and steadfast to stop smuggling through sharing of real time information and active anti-smuggling efforts.

They agreed to show zero tolerance towards any trans-border insurgent groups or suspected terrorist camps and take concurrent action in respective border based on real time information, the statement said.

The Joint Record of Discussions signed by the Directors General of both BSF and the BGB includes their joint efforts to curb trans-border crimes by adopting extra precautionary measures such as increasing coordinated patrols and enhancing vigilance and sincere commitments.

They also agreed to facilitate river bank protection works along the common bordering rivers as approved by the Joint River Commission based on mutual consensus and without unnecessary hindrance.

"Both sides also agreed to follow the laid down procedure and geographic/demographic realities on the ground while erecting Single Row Fence. Both sides agreed to work out a modality of the nodal officer-level engagements within the soonest possible timeframe based on the guidelines of respective higher authorities so that the pending developmental works can move forward."

DG-level talks between India and Bangladesh are held twice every year — once in India and once in Bangladesh.

India and Bangladesh share a civilizational heritage and a host of factors that span virtually the entire spectrum of interaction that is possible for neighbours to have.

Border Guarding Forces of both countries have established robust systems through which cooperation in border guarding and border management is being ensured.