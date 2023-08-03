Bangladesh-bound Air Arabia makes emergency landing in Nagpur after passenger falls ill

South Asia

TBS Report
03 August, 2023, 08:40 am
Last modified: 03 August, 2023, 02:40 pm

Low-cost airline Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is now flying to seven destinations. Photo: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi via The National.
Low-cost airline Air Arabia Abu Dhabi is now flying to seven destinations. Photo: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi via The National.

A Bangladesh-bound Air Arabia flight made an emergency landing on Wednesday, at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra, after an elderly passenger fell ill on board the aircraft.

The flight (G9526) made the unscheduled landing at 5:40 am at Nagpur where the ailing passenger was immediately attended to by medical staff and later admitted to a city hospital, reports media.

According to reports, the aircraft was heading to Chittagong in Bangladesh from Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The aircraft left for its destination at 7.15 am, said the official.

 

