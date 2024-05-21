Video of woman's "obscene" dance performance in Delhi Metro sparks outrage among Indians

TBS Report
21 May, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:15 pm

TBS Report

21 May, 2024, 03:10 pm

Last modified: 21 May, 2024, 03:15 pm

Screengrab: manishadancer01/Instagram
Screengrab: manishadancer01/Instagram

India's Delhi metro has become a new stage for young women to gain social media fame, while sparking outrage among Indian commuters and social media users.

The Delhi metro has seen a rise in bad behaviour in recent months as several videos of random fights, public displays of affection, dance reels, and bizarre dressing have surfaced online, leaving Indians speechless, reports NDTV.

The latest incident involved a young woman, identified as instagram user @manishadancer posting several videos where she is seen twerking, belly dancing and performing sensual dance moves in front of several passengers onboard. In one of the clips, she is also seen kneeling on the metro floor.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Delhi Metro has not yet commented on the incident.

The clips, which have surfaced on other social media platforms as well, have gone viral, drawing massive attention and sparking a wave of reactions. Several Indians criticised her and called the act a nuisance for other commuters. They labelled her dance as "obscene", arguing that such behaviour is inappropriate in public transport. They also urged the authorities to take strict action against her. 

"I think the directives of @OfficialDMRC is not working. Can we introduce a penalty of ₹ 10,000 per incident to person shown in video? This will stop this nonsense," wrote one user. "Is there no legal way to stop this? Commuters get so awkward with these things," said another.

"Disgusting!! @IndianRailMedia please have police installed in each compartment to curtail such incidents. @AshwiniVaishnaw Stringent laws need to be also introduced and individuals should be fined heavily, no exceptions," suggested a third user. 

"Start identifying such people and charge them hefty amount for public nuisance and using property for personal gains / commercial use," expressed a fourth. "There are strict guidelines in mtero.premises about making reels. @OfficialDMRC should take a  strict action, people travel with family and kids in metro. Its not a place for such vulger dance," commented another user. 

Notably, DMRC has repeatedly asked commuters not to shoot videos inside Delhi Metro trains. 

