18 killed in road mishap in UP’s Barabanki, rescue operation underway

South Asia

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:33 am

Related News

18 killed in road mishap in UP’s Barabanki, rescue operation underway

According to police, the accident was reported on National Highway 28, where a double-decker bus was parked on the roadside following a breakdown. A truck reportedly rammed it

Hindustan Times
28 July, 2021, 09:25 am
Last modified: 28 July, 2021, 09:33 am
18 killed in road mishap in UP’s Barabanki, rescue operation underway

As many as 18 people were killed and 25 others injured when a truck collided with a stranded bus full of labourers in Barabanki district of central Uttar Pradesh early Wednesday, police said.

The injured were rushed to hospital and rescue work is underway.

According to police, the accident was reported on National Highway 28, where a double-decker bus was parked on the roadside following a breakdown. The bus was travelling from Ludhiana to Bihar and was ferrying nearly 140 labourers.

Eighteen labourers, who were standing near the bus on the roadside, were killed due to the impact of the accident.

Police teams rushed to the spot moments after the accident. Commenting on the accident, ADG, Lucknow Zone, SN Sabat said, "A truck rammed a bus near Ram Sanehi Ghat In Barabanki, late last night. 18 passengers of the bus have lost their lives and over 20 are reported to be injured. The injured have been admitted to hospital for medical treatment. Additional force has been sent to the spot to undertake rescue work."

Top News / World+Biz

UP / Barabanki / road mishap

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

TBS Today: Slow credit growth hinders economy recovery

1d | Videos
TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

TBS Current Affairs: How effective is the recent lockdown implementation?

1d | Videos
TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

TBS Today: Home textile buyers are heading to Bangladesh

2d | Videos
TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

TBS Stories: How 7 students made the animation film Chilekothar Shepai

2d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Collected.
Education

Assignments for 2022 SSC, HSC candidates suspended

2
SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects
Education

SSC, HSC examinations to be held on three subjects

3
Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone
Glitz

Humayun Ahmed's family sends legal notice to Grameenphone

4
Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses
Bangladesh

Farmers fail to sell cattle even at losses

5
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cooking oil can be used as tool to reduce child marriage in Bangladesh, US study finds

6
File Photo of Bangladesh Bank : Salahuddin Ahmed/TBS
Economy

Dhamakashopping: BB freezes 14 bank accounts over alleged money laundering 