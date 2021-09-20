Voting underway in 160 UPs, 3 killed in Bagerhat and Cox's Bazar 

Voting of the first phase elections to the postponed 160 Union Parishads (UPs) is underway.

The voting has begun at 8 am Monday and will continue till 4 pm.

At the same time, by-elections are being held in nine municipalities and local government councils of the country.

Photo: TBS

Earlier, the EC had postponed the elections due to the surge of the coronavirus outbreak.

Election Commission Additional Secretary Ashok Kumar Debnath said, "We have made all kinds of preparations for a fair election. Law enforcement is already patrolling the area, with executive magistrates working in the field."

Electronic Voting Machine (EVM) system is being used in 9 municipalities and in 11 UPs of 160.

According to EC sources, 44 candidates have been elected unopposed for the post of chairman in 160 UPs.

Photo: TBS

There are about 1,965 candidates in the reserved wards and 6,333 candidates in the general wards.

Meanwhile, out of 9 municipalities, three candidates have won unopposed as mayors at Langalkot in Cumilla, Kabirhat in Noakhali and Boalkhali in Chattogram.

Now 27 persons are vying for the post of mayor.

In the meantime, 70-year-old Fatema Begum was killed in the violence created by the opposition candidate's supporters in the UP election in Mongla upazila of Bagerhat that took place on Sunday night.

Photo: TBS

Member candidate Matiar Rahman Morol, 60, and two of his activists - Borhan Sheikh, 35 and Israfil 26 - were seriously injured in the clash.

Today, Masud Rana Lalon, an independent candidate from Dhopakhali union in Kachua upazila of Bagerhat district, boycotted the polls at 11 am alleging that the agents were forcibly evicted.

"Awami League activists have been pressuring my activists and supporters since morning. Later they forced my agents out of the booth. That is why I am boycotting the election," said Masud Rana.

In Noakhali, five chairman candidates, including two candidates from Awami League, boycotted the polls alleging occupying centres, intimidation, obstructing voters and irregularities. Two councillor candidates from Kabirhat municipality also boycotted the election quoting similar allegations.

Among the boycotted chairman candidates are Zia Ali Mubarak Kallol of union no. 9 Burirchar and ATM Siraj Ullah of union no. 10 Jahaj Mara from Awami League. In addition, the independent candidates Md Mehraj Uddin of union no. 11 Nijhum Dwip, Abdul Halim Azad of union no. 5 Char Ishwar and Nurul Islam of union no. 6 Sonadia.

However, District Election Officer Rabiul Alam said, "We have not received any complaint from anyone yet." He claimed that the voting was going on peacefully.

Photo: TBS

In Kutubjom union of Moheshkhali under Cox's Bazar, five people were shot in a gunfight that broke out between supporters of Awami League candidate Sheikh Kamal and an independent candidate Mosharraf Hossain Khokon at a polling centre in ward no.5 at around 11:15 am.

Seriously injured Abul Kalam died at Cox's Bazar Sadar Hospital.

Soon after the incident, that voting centre along with a nearby one were closed.

Clashes broke out between supporters of two chairman candidates in Rahmatpur Union of Sandwip upzila under Chattogram. At least five people were injured in the incident. Besides, a mobile court arrested the agent of a candidate for entering the secret room of the polling centre in ward no.1 of Boalkhali municipality election.

In Baraghop Union of Kutubdia in Cox's Bazar, a man was shot dead by law enforcers during a clash at a polling centre around 12 noon. Voting is closed at Pilatkata Government Primary School and Kutubdia Government College centres.

At least 25 people were injured in the clash who are undergoing treatment.

Abdul Halim, 35, was the general secretary of Awami League of ward no. 7.