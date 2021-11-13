Gaibandha: UP member killed by youth

UNB
13 November, 2021, 12:05 pm
Last modified: 13 November, 2021, 12:07 pm

Representational image. Picture: Collected
Representational image. Picture: Collected

A newly elected member of Laxmipur union parishad was allegedly killed by a youth in Gobindapur village of Sadar upazila on Friday night.

The deceased was identified as Abdur Rauf, an assistant teacher of Laxmipur High School, and a member of ward number one of Laxmipur union.

Md Abdur Rauf, officer-in-charge of Sadar police station, said, "Abdur, along with his neighbour Ruhul Amin, was returning home on a motorbike around 11pm. As they reached a broken bridge, they got off the bike and started to cross the structure on foot."

"Suddenly, Arif Mia, son of Haidar Ali, hit Rauf with an iron rod on his head, leaving him critically injured," the OC added.

Rauf was taken to a local hospital but was declared dead on arrival.

Police claimed to have arrested a man, identified as Rezaul, in connection with the murder.

