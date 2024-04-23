UP chairmen can participate in polls without resigning: HC

File photo of the High Court division building of the Supreme Court in Dhaka. Photo: Collected

Union Parishad (UP) chairmen can participate in the UP elections without resigning from their positions, the High Court (HC) dictated in an order passed today (23 April).

A High Court Division Bench comprising Justice Sheikh Hasan Arif and Justice Md. Bazlur Rahman passed the order.

The High Court passed the order in view of the writ brought by the Chairmen of the Union Parishad for the two upazila elections of Kushtia and Sylhet.