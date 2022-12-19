Six dead, including suspect, after shooting in Canada's Vaughan

World+Biz

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:05 pm

Related News

Six dead, including suspect, after shooting in Canada's Vaughan

Reuters
19 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Last modified: 19 December, 2022, 01:05 pm
Officers arrived at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario to find several people dead, police said.
Officers arrived at the scene in Vaughan, Ontario to find several people dead, police said.

Five victims and one suspect are dead following a shooting at a condominium in Canada's Vaughan city, just north of Toronto, the York Regional Police department said.

Another victim is hospitalized in a serious condition, police said in a statement early on Monday.

The police were called to a residential building located on Jane Street, north of Rutherford Road, on Sunday evening for a report of an "active male shooter who had shot several victims."

The suspect was shot after an interaction with police and pronounced deceased at the scene, according to the police.

An investigation is active and ongoing, the police said in the statement, adding that there is no further threat to public safety.

Details on the motive were not immediately provided.

Top News

Canada / Shooting / Shooting in Canada

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

Cresol Bangladesh: Bold options for men’s accessories

4h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Meta Quest Pro: A better and costlier VR headset for businesses

4h | Brands
Illustration: TBS

Will foreign university branch campuses improve our higher education?

5h | Panorama
After Germany&#039;s World Cup win in 2014, its economy grew 2.2%, well ahead of the 0.4% rate of 2013 and the 1.5% rate in 2015. Photo: Bloomberg

Can the World Cup winner reap economic dividends?

4h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How to write a screenplay?

How to write a screenplay?

3h | TBS Entertainment
The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

The jersey that Messi and his fellows will play in the final

20h | TBS SPORTS
Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

Why is FIFA “The Greatest Show on Earth?”

20h | TBS SPORTS
Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

Argentina and France to face in the World Cup final

20h | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan
Jobs

Job opportunity at Embassy of Japan

2
Photo: UNB
Bangladesh

Japanese tech to raise Dhaka airport's ground handling capacity

3
Maliha Fairooz. Illustration: TBS
Explorer

Maliha Fairooz, the Bangladeshi solo traveller who explored 100 countries

4
Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr
Economy

Bank Asia sues Western Marine Shipyard to recover Tk505cr

5
Illustration: TBS
Pursuit

Is the Duolingo English Test a good substitute for IELTS?

6
Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank
Banking

Observers appointed to Islami Bank, First Security Islami Bank