Teknaf chairman accuses ex-MP Badi of shooting at him

Bangladesh

TBS Report
03 May, 2024, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 03 May, 2024, 01:58 pm

However, Badi denied the allegations.

Illustration: TBS
Illustration: TBS

Nurul Alam, the current chairman of Cox's Bazar's Teknaf, has accused the former member of parliament Abdur Rahman Badi of shooting at him.

However, Badi denied the allegations.

The incident occurred in the Kombaniya area of Whykong Union of Teknaf at around 10:30pm on Thursday, said Nurul Alam, who is contending in the next upazila election.

He said, "I submitted nomination papers as a chairman candidate on the last submission date [2 May]. At night, I had a courtesy meeting with the leaders and workers of the Whykong union. At that time, former MP Badi and a chairman candidate, Jafar Alam, came to the spot in a car with an MP sticker and fired two rounds of bullets. But it didn't hit me for tactical reasons,

"I immediately reported the matter by calling the emergency services number 999. I came back safely after the police reached the spot. I have filed a written complaint at the police station," he added.

Nurul Alam claimed that Abdur Rahman Badi is campaigning in favour of the chairman candidate, Jafar, with stickered cars and threatening his leaders and workers.

In this regard, chairman candidate Jafar Alam said the firing incident is completely fabricated.

"On the contrary, Badi bhai and I went there after hearing the news that Nurul had taken one of my supporters hostage. There was no incident of firing there," he said.

Former MP Abdur Rahman Badi also echoed the same while adding that two loud sounds were heard despite no shooting taking place.

Teknaf police station OC Muhammad Osman Gani said he received a written complaint from Nurul Alam.

"Legal action will be taken after proper investigation," he added.

